UK's Best Multi-Site Restaurants Lauded at the QSR Media UK Awards
28 Jun, 2023, 14:33 BST
LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen of the UK's top QSR brands were recognised during the recently concluded QSR Media UK Conference & Awards 2023, with platinum partner, Red Bull, in London.
An annual event, the QSR Media UK Conference & Awards brings together the most influential voices in the QSR and fast casual dining industry to discuss the biggest issues and opportunities in the sector. A day of networking and information sharing also celebrates the top brands in the industry through the QSR Media UK Awards.
The industry's top-performing brands were recognised for their efforts in areas including leadership initiatives, marketing, innovation, and sustainability.
The winners of the QSR Media UK Awards 2023 are:
Best Digital Initiative
Coco di Mama
Best Brand Transformation
Chicken Shop
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
Black Sheep Coffee
Best Marketing Campaign
Wingstop UK
Best New Concept
Caffè Carluccio's
Rising Star
Nicole Cockburn, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken
Best Innovation – Food and Beverage
LEON
Best Innovation – Health
LEON
Best Sustainability Initiative
Coco di Mama
Best Loyalty Program
Chicken Shop
Best Customer Experience
Subway®
Squad of the Year
Boost Juice Bars UK
Special Recognition Award
Chopstix
2023 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Tortilla
Editor's Choice
Chaiiwala
Editor's Choice
I am Döner
Editor's Choice
Papa Johns
Editor's Choice
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken
Editor's Choice
Burger King
Philippa Charlton, Editor, QSR Media UK, commented: "Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners! They proved that the QSR industry is adaptable to the ever-changing needs and demands of consumers. With their relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer experience, each winner has proven themselves to be the true trailblazers of the QSR world. They have not just served meals but crafted experiences that leave an indelible mark on the taste buds and hearts of their patrons".
Nicola Maree, National Account Manager for Red Bull, added: "It's an honour to be able to present and celebrate the wins of these brands who continuously showed creativity and a forward-thinking approach to serving their customers. Our thanks to QSR Media UK for organising this event to showcase these brands and discuss the future of the QSR industry."
About QSR Media
QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.
SOURCE QSR Media UK
