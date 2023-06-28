UK's Best Multi-Site Restaurants Lauded at the QSR Media UK Awards

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen of the UK's top QSR brands were recognised during the recently concluded QSR Media UK Conference & Awards 2023, with platinum partner, Red Bull, in London.

An annual event, the QSR Media UK Conference & Awards brings together the most influential voices in the QSR and fast casual dining industry to discuss the biggest issues and opportunities in the sector. A day of networking and information sharing also celebrates the top brands in the industry through the QSR Media UK Awards.

The industry's top-performing brands were recognised for their efforts in areas including leadership initiatives, marketing, innovation, and sustainability.

The winners of the QSR Media UK Awards 2023 are:

Best Digital Initiative

Coco di Mama

Best Brand Transformation

Chicken Shop

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

Black Sheep Coffee

Best Marketing Campaign

Wingstop UK

Best New Concept

Caffè Carluccio's

Rising Star

Nicole Cockburn, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Best Innovation – Food and Beverage

LEON

Best Innovation – Health

LEON

Best Sustainability Initiative

Coco di Mama

Best Loyalty Program

Chicken Shop

Best Customer Experience

Subway®

Squad of the Year

Boost Juice Bars UK

Special Recognition Award

Chopstix

2023 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year

Tortilla

Editor's Choice

Chaiiwala

Editor's Choice

I am Döner

Editor's Choice

Papa Johns

Editor's Choice

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Editor's Choice

Burger King

Philippa Charlton, Editor, QSR Media UK, commented: "Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners! They proved that the QSR industry is adaptable to the ever-changing needs and demands of consumers. With their relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer experience, each winner has proven themselves to be the true trailblazers of the QSR world. They have not just served meals but crafted experiences that leave an indelible mark on the taste buds and hearts of their patrons".

Nicola Maree, National Account Manager for Red Bull, added: "It's an honour to be able to present and celebrate the wins of these brands who continuously showed creativity and a forward-thinking approach to serving their customers. Our thanks to QSR Media UK for organising this event to showcase these brands and discuss the future of the QSR industry."

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.

SOURCE QSR Media UK