FULL LIST: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025
News provided byQSR Media UK
16 Jun, 2025, 12:00 GMT
A total of 18 awards were presented, celebrating the top-performing brands across the UK.
LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best and brightest in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry were celebrated at the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025, recognising brands, individuals, and teams who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence over the past year.
The event gathered together top leaders and key decision-makers from the QSR industry for a day of thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions, where they explored the latest challenges and emerging opportunities shaping the sector.
Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "This year's winners have not only demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership—they've raised the bar for what's possible in our industry. Their passion and perseverance are shaping the future of food and retail. It's an honour to celebrate such remarkable talent and forward-thinking excellence."
Lawrence Pelletier, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Redcat said: "These awards shine a light on the visionaries transforming the way we think about customer experience, technology, and growth. Congratulations to all the winners! You are setting new standards, inspiring your peers, and driving the industry boldly into tomorrow."
The winners of the awards are:
Best Digital Initiative
Papa Johns UK
Best Brand Transformation
Black Sheep Coffee
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
GAIL's
Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)
Coco di Mama
Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)
Taco Bell UK
Best New Concept
SIDES
Rising Star
Amy Lau - Shake Shack UK
Best Innovation – Food and Beverage
Kaspa's Desserts
Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer
Marugame UK&I
Best Brand Collaboration
The Salad Project
Best Customer Experience
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken
Best Restaurant Renovation
GAIL's
Best Employee Recognition Program
Barburrito - The Restaurant Group
Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Bleecker | Lost and Grounded
Squad of the Year
Chopstix
Special Recognition Award
Ben Fenton - Black Sheep Coffee
2025 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Slim Chickens UK BRG
From trailblazing initiatives to inspiring leadership, this year's honourees exemplify the spirit of progress and excellence. As the sector continues to evolve, these achievements set a new benchmark for success and pave the way for even greater milestones in the years ahead.
About QSR Media
QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.
Share this article