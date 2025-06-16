FULL LIST: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025

News provided by

QSR Media UK

16 Jun, 2025, 12:00 GMT

A total of 18 awards were presented, celebrating the top-performing brands across the UK.

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best and brightest in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry were celebrated at the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2025, recognising brands, individuals, and teams who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence over the past year.

The event gathered together top leaders and key decision-makers from the QSR industry for a day of thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions, where they explored the latest challenges and emerging opportunities shaping the sector.

Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "This year's winners have not only demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership—they've raised the bar for what's possible in our industry. Their passion and perseverance are shaping the future of food and retail. It's an honour to celebrate such remarkable talent and forward-thinking excellence."

Lawrence Pelletier, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Redcat said: "These awards shine a light on the visionaries transforming the way we think about customer experience, technology, and growth. Congratulations to all the winners! You are setting new standards, inspiring your peers, and driving the industry boldly into tomorrow."

The winners of the awards are:

Best Digital Initiative
Papa Johns UK 

Best Brand Transformation
Black Sheep Coffee 

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
GAIL's

Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)
Coco di Mama 

Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)
Taco Bell UK 

Best New Concept
SIDES 

Rising Star
Amy Lau - Shake Shack UK 

Best Innovation – Food and Beverage
Kaspa's Desserts 

Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer
Marugame UK&I 

Best Brand Collaboration
The Salad Project 

Best Customer Experience
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken 

Best Restaurant Renovation
GAIL's 

Best Employee Recognition Program
Barburrito - The Restaurant Group 

Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Bleecker | Lost and Grounded 

Squad of the Year
Chopstix 

Special Recognition Award
Ben Fenton - Black Sheep Coffee 

2025 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Slim Chickens UK BRG

From trailblazing initiatives to inspiring leadership, this year's honourees exemplify the spirit of progress and excellence. As the sector continues to evolve, these achievements set a new benchmark for success and pave the way for even greater milestones in the years ahead.

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.