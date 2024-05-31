UEFA Grants Exclusive Rights to Hisense as Official VAR Screen Provider for EURO 2024™

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense will be the Official Screen Provider for Video-Assisted Referee (VAR) for UEFA EURO 2024™. The company will provide state-of-the-art screen solutions for the tournament's central VAR Room in Leipzig, Germany. This marks the first time UEFA has authorised exclusive rights to one of its sponsors and builds on Hisense's recent appointment as an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, further solidifying the company's sponsorship of the European Championship through its technological expertise.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology in football uses video footage and a team of referees to review and assist the on-field referee's decisions, ensuring greater accuracy and fairness in key moments such as goals, incidents in the penalty area, red cards, and mistaken identity. UEFA's semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be part of the VAR system to supporting faster in-match decisions.

Throughout the tournament, video match referees will be based at the International Broadcasting Center in Leipzig, where they will review plays on Hisense screens. Hisense has also secured branding and design rights for all pitch-side referee review screens. Thus, during VAR reviews, the Hisense brand will be prominently displayed at the game site and on the stadium's giant screens.

Being selected as the Official Screen Provider for VAR, showcasing Hisense's remarkable display technology prowess accumulated over the past five decades. Hisense TV shipments have consistently secured the second position worldwide for two consecutive years, and steadily closing in on first place. Particularly in the European market, Hisense TV witnessed a notable 35.9% YoY increase in shipment during Q1 this year.

"UEFA is delighted that Hisense is committed to European National Team football by, amongst others, providing the VAR screens for the tournament. The Hisense cutting-edge screen technology will support the VAR refereeing teams to review and assist on-field decisions ensuring greater fairness at the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024," said Guy-Laurent, Marketing Director of UEFA.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted the importance of their role as the Official Screen Provider for VAR at UEFA EURO 2024™. He stated, "We are honoured to enhance the tournament with our leading display technology, ensuring precise decisions and enriching the fan experience."

Having partnered with every UEFA EURO tournament since 2016, Hisense has forged a strong and enduring connection to Europe's top football events. It is steadfastly committed to further driving technological development as it continues to elevate the viewing experience.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

