UBCI BANK-Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et l'Industrie selects Finastra to provide next-generation digital customer experience

Finastra's corporate banking solution will deliver deep functionality across trade and cash management services for UBCI customers in Tunisia

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (UBCI), a large Tunisia-based corporate bank, has selected Finastra's Fusion Corporate Channels to support trade and cash management. The best-in-class digital banking offering will enhance the customer experience for the bank's corporate clients, while reinforcing its position as a leader in the market for transaction banking.

Nadia Maslah, Chief Information Officer at UBCI, said, "Finastra's Fusion Corporate Channels stands out with its proven capabilities that support growth and corporate banking digitalization. The end-to-end automation of cash and trade services will enable our clients to grow their business through the highest quality digital experience. We look forward to building a new level of client satisfaction with Finastra's expertise and knowledge of the corporate banking market."

Fusion Corporate Channels is an industry-recognized digital banking platform with deep functionality across corporate banking services. The solution delivers a single, intuitive portal to unify trade, cash, supply chain finance, lending, and treasury services for corporate clients, giving them the digital channel they need for a holistic view of their business that can be used on demand and on any device.

"As one of Tunisia's most forward-thinking banks with a corporate banking platform, UBCI is paving the way for digital transformation of corporate banking in Tunisia," said Kamal El Khoury, Managing Director for Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, Lending at Finastra. "With our open banking architecture which enables a smooth integration, we look forward to helping UBCI enhance its operations and generate growth for the bank and its corporate clients alike."

The solution is being implemented with Finastra's partner, Tesselate.

To find out more about Fusion Corporate Channels, click here.

For further information please contact:

Sofia Romano

EMEA PR Manager

T +44 (0)7552 865009

E sofia.romano@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About UBCI:

Founded in 1961, UBCI has today 102 Branches and 112 ATMs operating all over the country within its main economic centers. UBCI offers a wide range of products and services for its Retail and Professional Clients covering their daily banking activities, project financing, insurance and wealth management. Also serving its Corporate and Institutional Clients, UBCI stands out in particular through its specialized teams in the fields of cash management, market activities, investment banking, international trade, financial engineering, leasing and factoring.

Certified ISO 9001 for its international activities since 2002 and for its electronic banking activities since 2012, UBCI also pays particular attention to Corporate Social Responsibility issues. For more information, visit www.ubci.tn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra