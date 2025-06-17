Finastra's Filogix Boosts Gen AI Capabilities to Empower Mortgage Brokers

New functions drive time savings and reduce risk of manual error in the Canadian lending process

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today unveiled new generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities for its Filogix Expert Pro Canadian mortgage software. Part of Finastra's continued commitment to embracing Gen AI to help customers deliver value faster, these latest enhancements drive efficiencies – saving brokers time and reducing risk of manual errors.

Jonathan Wootten, Head of Filogix at Finastra said, "Interest in Gen AI is showing rapid acceleration across the industry precisely because it can bring real value to our customers, and in turn their customers. These enhancements are exciting because they reduce keying from scratch for brokers, saving significant time and contribute to speed of delivery. We are proud to be able to add this kind of functionality, especially as it complements our AI-based automated lender note capabilities, already in the software."

New Gen AI capabilities include:

Pro Chatbot: Helps mortgage professionals streamline their workflow and increase productivity by providing real-time answers to questions about Expert Pro. This reduces response time and improves customer satisfaction.

Auto Emails: Creates automated email drafts for borrowers in the CRM component of the application, helping brokers with suggested copy, tags and more, when sending emails to customers.

Auto Email Summary: Summarizes email content between the broker and client, providing an easily digestible view of all important points and updates. It also suggests relevant activities and notes to be added to the file, based on email exchanges.

Document Data Extraction: Extraction of key data points from income and property listing documents, saving time and increasing accuracy in data collection.

Adam Lieberman, Chief AI Officer at Finastra said, "The latest Finastra Financial Services: State of the Nation Survey found that some 61% of financial institutions have recently adopted AI or improved their capabilities, twice as many as in 2022. The figure for generative AI (Gen AI) has increased more than for any other technology, with 35% of financial institutions saying they have done so. This is testament to the fast-paced landscape for this technology and it is wonderful to see how large language models (LLMs), coupled with domain expertise and leading technology, can help drive value like this in Filogix."

Filogix Expert Pro allows mortgage professionals to centralize their business through workflow optimization, resulting in improved consumer experience, more time to manage new opportunities, and funding deals faster. Click here for more information.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

