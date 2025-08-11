Finastra and NTT DATA expand Lending Cloud Service to Transform the Banking Experience

A strategic partnership to reshape lending infrastructure, accelerating the global rollout of cutting-edge managed services for the financial services sector

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, has announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company. This collaboration will support Finastra's Lending Cloud Service, strengthening the delivery of managed services for financial institutions across the MAAP (Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific) and LATAM (Latin America) regions.

Financial institutions across the region are set to benefit from faster deployments, smarter automation, and a more agile lending experience. NTT DATA will now lead application lifecycle management for Finastra's Lending Cloud Service, driving scalability, standardization, and operational efficiency across the platform.

"This is a natural evolution of our relationship with NTT DATA, a partner that deeply understands our technology landscape and shares our vision for delivering world-class, cloud-based lending services," said Andrew Bateman, EVP for Lending at Finastra. "By partnering with a company familiar with our architecture and operating models, we can accelerate client onboarding and provide a resilient, high-performing service."

David Gold, Vice President for Cloud Services and IT Modernization at NTT DATA, added, "We are proud to extend our partnership with Finastra as part of a broader strategic vision. Our experience in large-scale financial environments positions us well to help Finastra deliver highly automated, reliable cloud services to banks across these regions. This partnership brings together innovation and operational excellence to transform the banking experience."

The jointly developed solution includes integrated tools to measure, report on, and fulfill service-level commitments. For NTT DATA, the partnership also represents a strategic opportunity to expand its product portfolio, with a joint go-to-market strategy already underway to scale the solution and broaden its impact across the financial services industry.

This move holds particular significance for APAC markets, where the pace of cloud transformation in financial services is accelerating. According to Finastra's recent Financial Services State of the Nation survey, over a quarter (27%) of financial institutions globally have improved or deployed cloud solutions in the past year. In APAC, countries such as Vietnam (56%), Hong Kong (46%), and Singapore (44%) are leading the way in modernizing their operations. These markets have recognized that enhancing cloud capabilities and adopting API-led technologies are not just strategic advantages, but essential to remaining competitive.

As Finastra and NTT DATA deepen their collaboration, they are poised to reshape lending infrastructure across APAC and LATAM – delivering modern, compliant, and scalable solutions that meet the demands of today's fast-moving financial markets. This expanded partnership not only reinforces Finastra's leadership in managed services but also underscores its client-first approach and bold vision to bring cloud-native innovation to institutions worldwide with unmatched speed and agility.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. It serves 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize, and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, NTT DATA has experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Their services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. They are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

