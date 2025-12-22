Finastra Expands Global Footprint with New U.S. and India Offices

New Hubs in Atlanta and Trivandrum – and expanded facilities in Pune – strengthen the company's engineering, data and product development capacity

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced the opening of two new offices as part of its continued global growth and modernization strategy: a new U.S. office in the iconic King building at Perimeter in Atlanta, Georgia, and a new innovation center located in Technopark, the premier technology park in Trivandrum, Kerala. The company also confirmed plans to expand its existing office space in Pune, one of its largest global engineering hubs.

These investments support rising customer demand for cloud-ready, AI-enabled financial software and further expand Finastra's global engineering, data, and product development capacity.

The new Atlanta office will serve as a major U.S. hub for Finastra, housing employees across engineering, product, data, and corporate functions. The office will also host several members of the company's global senior leadership team, including CEO Chris Walters, Chief Technology Officer Mike Stawchansky, and Chief Data Officer Ali Khan. The Atlanta location will serve as a key U.S. leadership base for the company, with Walters splitting his time between Atlanta and Finastra's global headquarters in London.

Finastra's new office in Trivandrum expands the company's presence in India, complementing its established technology centers in Pune and Bangalore. The Trivandrum location, and the company's newly expanded space in Pune, will support continued growth in software development, cloud modernization, and data-driven innovation.

"Our global expansion reflects the strong momentum we're seeing across our business and our continued investment in world-class talent," said Chris Walters, CEO, Finastra. "Atlanta has emerged as one of the world's leading fintech hubs, and India remains central role to our engineering and data strategy. These new and expanded offices position us to accelerate modernization, strengthen customer partnerships, and deliver secure, reliable innovation at global scale."

Headquartered in London, Finastra operates across major global markets in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The new offices and expanded facilities support the company's broader transformation, including accelerated cloud modernization, expanded AI and data capabilities, and closer proximity to customers worldwide.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5692748/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg