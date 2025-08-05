TYK2 Inhibitors Market to Drive Enormous Growth by 2034 Due to Strong Pipeline and Expanding Indications | DelveInsight

The TYK2 inhibitor market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, robust clinical pipeline activity, and expanding regulatory approvals. Several key players, including Takeda, Alumis, Priovant Therapeutics, and others, are involved in developing drugs for TYK2 inhibitors, such as Crohn's disease, psoriasis, dermatomyositis, and others, respectively.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's TYK2 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as SLE, Crohn's disease, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, Dermatomyositis, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging TYK2 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the TYK2 Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of TYK2 inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The market size of SOTYKTU was USD 190 million in the US in 2024, with a 32% year-over-year increase.

was in the US in 2024, with a year-over-year increase. The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as SLE, Crohn's disease, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, Dermatomyositis, and others.

and others. Leading TYK2 inhibitor companies, such as Priovant Therapeutics, Takeda, Alumis, Galapagos, Oncostellae, Neuron23, and others, are developing novel TYK2 inhibitors that can be available in the TYK2 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel TYK2 inhibitors that can be available in the TYK2 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key TYK2 inhibitors in the pipeline include Brepocitinib, Zasocitinib, ESK-001, GLPG3667, OST-122, NEU-111, and others.

and others. In March 2025 , Alumis and Kaken Pharmaceutical entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ESK-001 for dermatology indications in Japan , with the option to expand the license to include rheumatological and gastrointestinal diseases.

entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ESK-001 for dermatology indications in , with the option to expand the license to include rheumatological and gastrointestinal diseases. In December 2024 , Bristol Myers Squibb announced results from the POETYK PsA-1 (IM011-054) and POETYK PsA-2 (IM011-055) Phase III trials, which assessed the efficacy and safety of SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Discover which indication is expected to grab the major TYK2 inhibitors market share @ TYK2 Inhibitors Market Report

TYK2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The market for TYK2 inhibitors is emerging as a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment within the broader immunology and inflammation therapeutics space. Unlike broader JAK inhibitors that often target multiple JAK subtypes and are associated with off-target effects and safety concerns, selective TYK2 inhibitors offer a more targeted approach, potentially minimizing adverse effects while maintaining efficacy. This selectivity is a key driver of pharmaceutical interest and investor confidence in this class of drugs.

Deucravacitinib, developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, is the first and most prominent TYK2 inhibitor to receive regulatory approval, having been cleared by the FDA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Its oral once-daily administration and favorable safety profile compared to JAK inhibitors have set a benchmark in the field, paving the way for other TYK2 inhibitors in clinical development. Several companies are actively advancing their own TYK2 candidates, targeting a broader range of autoimmune indications and hoping to capitalize on the differentiated profile of this class.

Market dynamics are being shaped not only by clinical progress but also by regulatory and payer scrutiny. As TYK2 inhibitors are closely related to JAK inhibitors, regulators have shown heightened vigilance regarding their safety, particularly around immunosuppression, cardiovascular events, and malignancies. However, early data from selective TYK2 inhibitors suggest they may avoid some of the black box warnings attached to JAK inhibitors, which could offer a competitive edge in terms of market access and physician preference. Nevertheless, long-term real-world data will be crucial to cement their positioning as safer alternatives.

Commercial uptake will also be influenced by competitive pressures from biologics and newer small molecules across different autoimmune disease indications. For instance, in psoriasis, TYK2 inhibitors compete against well-established biologics like IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitors, which have demonstrated high efficacy. However, the convenience of oral administration and lower manufacturing costs give TYK2 inhibitors a potential edge in less severe disease segments or in markets with limited access to biologics. Pricing strategies, payer negotiations, and inclusion in treatment guidelines will all play a vital role in determining the extent of market penetration.

TYK2 Inhibitors Treatment Market

Tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors are being developed as effective therapies for a range of immune-mediated conditions, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), dermatomyositis, Crohn's disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ulcerative colitis, and others.

Currently, the only approved TYK2 inhibitor is Bristol-Myers Squibb's SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib). SOTYKTU is a selective allosteric inhibitor that targets the regulatory domain of TYK2, a member of the Janus kinase family. By binding to this domain, SOTYKTU stabilizes the inhibitory interaction between the regulatory and catalytic domains of TYK2, leading to suppression of receptor-driven activation and downstream signaling through STAT proteins, as demonstrated in cellular assays.

TYK2 typically dimerizes with JAK1 to drive multiple cytokine signaling pathways and also partners with JAK2 in certain contexts. Although the exact mechanism by which TYK2 inhibition produces clinical benefit in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis remains unclear, SOTYKTU has received approval for use in adults with this condition who are eligible for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Learn more about the TYK2 inhibitors @ TYK2 Inhibitors Analysis

Key Emerging TYK2 Inhibitors and Companies

Several companies, including Priovant Therapeutics (brepocitinib), Alumis (ESK-001), Galapagos (GLPG366), Takeda (zasocitinib), and others, are engaged in the development of TYK2 inhibitors.

ESK-001 is a TYK2 inhibitor that blocks signaling from several cytokine receptors, including those for interleukin-23 (IL-23) and type 1 interferons. By targeting key pro-inflammatory pathways involved in the development of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ESK-001 may help lower disease activity. The drug is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase II clinical trial.

Priovant's lead candidate, brepocitinib, is an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1. Its selective inhibition of both pathways is designed to broadly suppress cytokine signaling associated with autoimmune conditions, including type I and type II interferons, IL-6, IL-12, and IL-23.

Priovant is advancing brepocitinib in multiple serious autoimmune indications. The drug is being tested in the VALOR Study, a fully enrolled registrational Phase III trial in dermatomyositis, with top-line data anticipated in 2025. In addition, Priovant has launched the Phase III CLARITY Study in non-infectious uveitis (NIU) following promising Phase II results from the NEPTUNE Study. A Phase II trial of brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis is also planned for 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the TYK2 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the TYK2 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about TYK2 inhibitors clinical trials, visit @ TYK2 Inhibitors Treatment

TYK2 Inhibitors Overview

TYK2, a member of the Janus kinase (JAK) family, plays a crucial role in pro-inflammatory signaling pathways within both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Its activation is thought to be key in driving cellular mechanisms linked to the onset and progression of autoimmune diseases. Unlike broader JAK inhibitors, selectively targeting TYK2 may lead to fewer side effects. TYK2 inhibitors are a class of drugs designed to block the activity of this specific enzyme, which is involved in immune responses and inflammation. By doing so, they aim to alleviate inflammation and its symptoms. These inhibitors are under investigation for their potential in treating several autoimmune conditions, such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and others.

TYK2 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The TYK2 inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for TYK2 inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for TYK2 inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TYK2 inhibitors

TYK2 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 TYK2 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report SLE, Crohn's disease, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, Dermatomyositis, and others Key TYK2 Inhibitor Companies Priovant Therapeutics, Takeda, Alumis, Galapagos, Oncostellae, Neuron23, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others Key TYK2 Inhibitors Brepocitinib, Zasocitinib, ESK-001, GLPG3667, OST-122, NEU-111, SOTYKTU, and others

Scope of the TYK2 Inhibitors Market Report

TYK2 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: TYK2 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

TYK2 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies TYK2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TYK2 Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TYK2 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, TYK2 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about TYK2 inhibitors in development @ TYK2 Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Market Forecast Methodology 6 TYK2 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 TYK2 Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of TYK2 Inhibitor 7.3 Treatment 8 Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for TYK2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for TYK2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TYK2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib): Bristol-Myers Squibb 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Others Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 Emerging Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Others Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 ESK-001: Alumis List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 TYK2 Inhibitor: the 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.2.2 Pricing Trends 11.2.3 Analogue Assessment 11.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.3 Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 The US Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor in the US 11.6.2 Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 11.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor in EU4 and the UK 11.7.2 Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.8 Japan Market Size 11.8.1 Total Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor in Japan 11.8.2 Market Size of TYK2 Inhibitor by Therapies in Japan 12 Unmet Needs 13 SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The US 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17 Bibliography

Related Reports

JAK Inhibitors Market

JAK Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key JAK inhibitors companies, including Pfizer, AbbVie, Galapagos, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Crohn's Disease Market

Crohn's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Crohn's disease companies, including RedHill Biopharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Agomab Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medibiofarma, Eli Lilly, Morphic Therapeutics, NImmune, Avobis Bio, Alimentiv, Abivax S.A., Roche, Mesoblast, Takeda, AstraZeneca, among others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hidradenitis suppurativa companies, including Incyte Corporation, ACELYRIN, AbbVie, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Priovant Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Incyte Corporation, Sanofi, Kymera Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, among others.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key SLE companies, including Biogen, Novartis, MorphoSys, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, RemeGen, UCB Pharma, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg