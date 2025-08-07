Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market on Upward Trajectory During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) with Emerging Immunotherapies | DelveInsight

The progressive supranuclear palsy market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing disease awareness, advancements in diagnostic tools, and ongoing clinical research focused on disease-modifying therapies. Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, coupled with the aging global population, is driving the demand for novel treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, progressive supranuclear palsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for progressive supranuclear palsy in the 7MM is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest progressive supranuclear palsy treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , and Japan .

accounted for the highest progressive supranuclear palsy treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( , , , and ), the , and . Approximately one in every 100,000 individuals over the age of 60 is affected by progressive supranuclear palsy.

individuals over the age of 60 is affected by progressive supranuclear palsy. Among all the phenotype-specific cases of PSP, Richardson's syndrome accounted for more than 50% of cases in 2024.

of cases in 2024. Leading progressive supranuclear palsy companies developing emerging therapies, such as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Ferrer, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others, are developing new progressive supranuclear palsy treatment drugs that can be available in the progressive supranuclear palsy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new progressive supranuclear palsy treatment drugs that can be available in the progressive supranuclear palsy market in the coming years. The promising progressive supranuclear palsy therapies in the pipeline include AMX0035, AZP2006, TPN-101, FNP-223/ASN90, Bepranemab (UCB0107), NIO752, and others.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Dynamics

The progressive supranuclear palsy market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The progressive supranuclear palsy market is driven by increasing disease awareness, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing research efforts to develop disease-modifying therapies. Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, particularly among the aging population, is further fueling the demand for effective PSP treatment options.

Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are accelerating drug discovery and clinical trials, while regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designations are encouraging innovation in this rare disease space. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced imaging techniques and biomarker-based diagnostics is enabling early and accurate diagnosis, creating a favorable environment for therapeutic interventions and market growth.

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the progressive supranuclear palsy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the progressive supranuclear palsy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the progressive supranuclear palsy market. A major challenge is the limited understanding of the disease's underlying pathophysiology, which complicates the identification of viable therapeutic targets. The small patient population and the rarity of PSP restrict the scope of clinical trials, leading to high costs, longer timelines, and recruitment difficulties.

Additionally, the absence of disease-modifying treatments and reliance on symptomatic therapies limit market growth, as current treatment options provide only minimal clinical benefit. Regulatory hurdles, stringent approval processes, and a high failure rate in late-stage clinical trials further exacerbate the challenges. Moreover, the lack of robust diagnostic tools and biomarkers often delays early diagnosis, reducing the potential for timely interventions and effective disease management.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market

At present, no approved medications or standardized clinical guidelines exist specifically for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy. Management focuses on alleviating symptoms, providing supportive care, and enhancing the patient's quality of life. Drugs commonly prescribed for Parkinson's disease, such as levodopa, may offer some relief from motor symptoms like rigidity, tremors, and bradykinesia, but their effectiveness in PSP is generally limited and short-lived. Dopamine agonists, including amantadine and ropinirole, can be used alone or in combination with levodopa, though they provide only modest benefits.

Beyond medications, a multidisciplinary care approach is crucial. Physical therapy aids in improving mobility and balance, occupational therapy assists with daily activities, and speech and swallowing therapy helps manage communication and feeding challenges. These supportive strategies play a key role in preserving the best possible quality of life for PSP patients.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The emerging pipeline for PSP includes AZP2006 (AlzProtect), AMX0035 (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), TPN-101 (Transposon Therapeutics), FNP-223 (Ferrer), and others.

AZP2006 is an orally administered small molecule featuring a unique mechanism of action. It acts through a neurotrophic factor, offering enhanced neuroprotective effects combined with anti-inflammatory activity in the nervous system. This compound shows significant therapeutic promise for addressing the underlying pathological mechanisms of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and other tau-related disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.

In September 2024, the company announced the successful completion of a Phase IIa clinical trial of AZP2006 for PSP treatment. Throughout a 3-month Phase IIa study in PSP patients, the drug demonstrated promising clinical and biomarker efficacy signals. These findings were further corroborated by results from a 6-month open-label extension study, strengthening its therapeutic potential. AZP2006 has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation by both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In April 2025, the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Trial Platform (PTP), led by Drs. Adam Boxer (University of California, San Francisco), Irene Litvan (University of California, San Diego), Julio Rojas (UCSF), and Anne-Marie Wills (Massachusetts General Hospital), selected two promising drug candidates, Axon Neuroscience's AADvac1 and Alzprotect's AZP2006, as the first compounds to be tested under the platform trial. This initiative aims to accelerate the development of effective treatments for PSP, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder.

AMX0035 is an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol (also known as ursodoxicoltaurine). It has a strong mechanistic rationale for PSP, targeting critical upstream pathways involved in disease pathogenesis, such as the unfolded protein response and mitochondrial dysfunction. Additionally, AMX0035 has been shown to lower p-tau levels in Alzheimer's disease studies.

Currently, AMX0035 is being evaluated in a global Phase IIb/III (ORION) clinical trial, which aims to determine its efficacy, safety, and tolerability in PSP patients. The trial is expected to conclude by April 2026, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals planning to release safety and efficacy data from the unblinded Phase IIb portion of the study in Q3 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the progressive supranuclear palsy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the progressive supranuclear palsy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market

In June 2025 , Ferrer announced that the US FDA has granted the Fast Track designation to FNP-223 for treatment of patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

announced that the US FDA has granted the Fast Track designation to FNP-223 for treatment of patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). In April 2025 , AlzProtect's AZP2006 was chosen as one of the initial two therapies to be tested in the newly launched national Phase II Platform Trial for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in the United States . Funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIH), the trial aims to fast-track the development of effective treatments for PSP.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Overview

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance, speech, and eye movements. It is caused by the accumulation of abnormal tau protein in certain areas of the brain, leading to the degeneration of nerve cells. While the exact cause of PSP is not fully understood, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. PSP typically affects individuals over the age of 60 and progresses gradually over time.

The symptoms of PSP include difficulties with balance and frequent falls, stiffness and slow movements similar to Parkinson's disease, and problems with eye movements, particularly the inability to move the eyes up and down. Other symptoms may include speech and swallowing difficulties, personality changes, irritability, depression, and cognitive decline. Unlike Parkinson's disease, tremors are uncommon in PSP, which helps in differentiating the two conditions.

Diagnosis of PSP is challenging as there is no specific test to confirm the condition. It is primarily diagnosed based on clinical symptoms, neurological examinations, and the exclusion of other similar conditions. Brain imaging techniques, such as MRI, may reveal characteristic brain changes like midbrain shrinkage, which supports the diagnosis. Early recognition of eye movement abnormalities and postural instability is crucial for an accurate diagnosis.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Segmentation

The progressive supranuclear palsy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current progressive supranuclear palsy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The progressive supranuclear palsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of PSP

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSP

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSP

Phenotype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSP

Comorbidity Associated Cases with PSP

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Ferrer, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others Key Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies AMX0035, AZP2006, TPN-101, FNP-223/ASN90, Bepranemab (UCB0107), NIO752, and others

Scope of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy current marketed and emerging therapies

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy current marketed and emerging therapies Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement

