TXOne Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Preventing Potential Losses to the OT Environment and Its Competitive Strategies

TXOne Networks adopts a vertically focused go-to-market strategy because it believes there is no one-size-fits-all OT security solution due to the complexity of large OT environments.

SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the operational technology (OT) security industry and, based on its findings, recognizes TXOne with the 2023 Taiwan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company offers zero-trust framework-based OT cybersecurity solutions that go beyond the traditional OT security approaches adopted by other Taiwan OT security players, ensuring the reliability and safety of industrial control systems (ICS) and OT environments. Its ICS-native solutions help protect the asset life cycle across applications, equipment, control, and network in the OT environment. TXOne Networks applies a "never trust, always verify" approach at every stage of the onboarding process and protects critical assets to secure OT environments and reduce threats.

TXOne enables organizations to adopt a robust OT security strategy to obtain complete visibility of their assets and industrial IoT devices in or across sites, protecting networks while ensuring business continuity. The company listens to the needs of major manufacturers, designs its solutions to fit into their daily operations, and ensures its solutions comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards, thereby differentiating itself from other market players.

Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, noted, "TXOne Networks analyzes more than 6000 combinations of ICS protocol granular parameter setting and recognizes more than 8000 of software applications in the OT environment through its product lines. This secures both legacy systems and modern devices in today's OT environment, showcasing its ability to prevent attackers from exploiting legacy and unpatched systems and setting it apart from competitors."

TXOne works with semiconductor companies to implement the OT zero-trust cybersecurity defense architecture and streamline cybersecurity compliance to adhere to stringent Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) standards. To contrast other OT security players that typically focus on a single security aspect, TXOne offers three layers of OT security protection to cover the entire life cycle of OT assets: network security, security inspection, and endpoint security. Additionally, TXOne Networks' extensive customer reach and engagement is a source of competitive differentiation that other OT-focused security vendors are unable to keep pace with due to their smaller distributor network.

"TXOne Networks stands out among OT security competitors in Taiwan because of its vertical-specific go-to-market strategy, flexible approach to better address customer needs, unwavering commitment to innovation, dedication to providing high-quality customer services, and a well-established brand reputation, giving it a competitive edge in the market," added Pua. With its strong overall performance, TXOne Networks earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Taiwan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the OT security industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

