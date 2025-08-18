Ansell Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Sustainable Hospital Supplies Company of the Year Award

Ansell is recognised for its leadership in hospital supply sustainability, visionary innovation, and customer impact on a global scale.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leader in the information and growth advisory industry, has awarded the title of "2025 Global Sustainable Hospital Supplies Company of the Year" to Ansell, a global provider of safety solutions. Recognised for its outstanding achievements in innovation and customer impact, Ansell is focused on driving sustainable innovation by using fewer or safer materials and continuously improving its manufacturing operations to reduce environmental impact.

Every year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategic vision and execution in driving the development of sustainable hospital supplies. Frost & Sullivan evaluates organizations through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions of strategy effectiveness and execution.

Ansell excelled in both as a result of its commitment to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) carbon emissions reduction targets, and the implementation of innovations such as SMART Pack™, a solution that reduces packaging waste and carbon emissions during product shipping. Its acquisition of the RightCycle™ recycling program will soon expand its sustainability footprint across the healthcare supply ecosystem.

"Ansell Earth played a significant role in our decision," said Utkarsha Soundankar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It is Ansell's dedicated product portfolio that showcases the sustainability credentials of its offerings, enabling customers to make informed and responsible choices. Ansell Earth products are designed with reduced environmental impact without compromising performance or quality, achieved through sustainable materials, improved manufacturing efficiency, and more sustainable end-of-use solutions."

"The 2025 Global Sustainable Hospital Supplies Company of the Year award is a great honor and a clear recognition of Ansell's leadership in providing sustainable hospital supplies to healthcare customers," said Neil Salmon, CEO at Ansell. "From innovating products with more environmentally responsible materials to cutting carbon emissions across our operations, Ansell is proud to deliver solutions that continue to help medical customers achieve their sustainability goals."

Frost & Sullivan commends Ansell for prioritizing sustainability goals, including waste reduction and sustainable design, while meeting the stringent quality and hygiene standards of the healthcare sector.

