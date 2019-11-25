Two New Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Hong Kong and Dubai

HONG KONG and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, added a new consultant to Heidrick Consulting in Dubai and a new consultant to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in October 2019.

Simon Fletcher joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in Dubai, bringing 20 years of professional experience in human capital management across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Fletcher leads leadership assessment and development and coaching programs for executives and teams in a number of sectors, including financial services, industrial, energy, telecommunications and government.

"With Simon's extensive experience working across the spectrum of leadership assessment, development and management, he will be an invaluable advisor to leaders and organizations focused on driving change and accelerating business performance," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Simon is an excellent addition to our growing team of consultants around the world."

Philip Williams joined the Financial Services Practice as a Principal in Hong Kong, specializing in senior executive search assignments for both traditional and alternative asset management roles. Williams has in-depth knowledge and experience leading senior level searches in Asia Pacific for a wide range of clients across portfolio management and investment management, including private banks and wealth management firms.

"Philip's in-depth regional expertise and extensive experience in financial services will be tremendous assets to our clients who are continually navigating through dynamic marketplace conditions," commented Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "Philip is an outstanding addition to our team, and he will serve as an excellent leadership advisor to our financial services clients in Asia Pacific."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

