Heidrick & Struggles Launches Global Government & Defense Tech Practice in Frontier Tech Push

The practice builds on the firm's longstanding history of providing mission-critical talent solutions to clients delivering technology solutions to governments around the world.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a leading provider of global leadership and talent solutions, today announced the launch of its Government & Defense Tech Practice. It is estimated that governments account for roughly 10% of total spend on technology and IT services globally—highlighting a growing opportunity for Frontier Tech and government entities alike to realize a more innovative future. With more than 200 completed engagements, this practice reinforces the firm's commitment to the sector, bringing expertise from decades of client work, to ensure the right leaders are leading in the right way for these organizations providing technology solutions to governments at the national, state, and local levels globally.

"As technology has become integral to government and society, it is critical that technology solution providers have the talent necessary to help governments address their biggest challenges and opportunities – from resolving technical debt to continuing digital transformation, to incorporating next-generation technologies which better serve and protect citizens around the world," said Jason Schmucker, partner, Heidrick & Struggles and leader of the Government & Defense Tech practice. "Our proven track record of guiding Government & Defense Tech clients through periods of significant growth and transformation -- by placing new leaders, coaching and developing existing leaders, and enabling top teams and organizations to operate more effectively -- uniquely positions Heidrick & Struggles to continue supporting clients in today's fast-changing, ever-evolving, and interconnected world."

As governments lean on technology solution providers now more than ever – for capabilities ranging from cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity to AI and robotics – the new practice brings together more than 30 experienced Search and Consulting partners from our technology, IT services, aerospace & defense, energy, private equity, and venture capital practices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia markets.

"Our ever-evolving geopolitical and technological landscape, coupled with broader workforce shifts, has created a pressing need for next-generation, agile leadership and workforce ecosystems in what's traditionally been an insular industry," said Sam Burman, global managing partner, Frontier Tech at Heidrick & Struggles. "We have a strong foundation to build on and are excited for what we will continue to accomplish alongside our clients. Our global, cross-industry expertise will be crucial in helping clients navigate market dynamics and gain a competitive, tech-driven edge."

To learn more about Heidrick & Struggles' Government & Defense Technology Specialty Practice, insights, and capabilities, please visit: https://www.heidrick.com/en/industries/frontier-tech/government-defense-tech?utm_source=press+release

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

Heidrick & Struggles

bwilson@heidrick.com