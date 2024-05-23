T'way Air, a Korean Low-Cost Carrier, to Launch Zagreb-Seoul (Incheon): First Korean LCC to add European Destination

Flights to Operate Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, Enhancing Travel Options for Visitors and Business Travelers between the Two Countries

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, a low-cost carrier based in Seoul, South Korea, has officially launched a new flight between Zagreb and Seoul on May 16th, marking the airline's first flight to Europe. This new route between Zagreb and Seoul (Incheon) is expected to enhance convenience for tourists and business travelers in both Croatia and Korea.

Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T’way Air; Sung-Hun Na, Vice Chairman of T’way Air; Damir Kusen, Croatian ambassador to Korea; and Hyung-Yi Kim, Senior Vice President of T’way Air pose at the inauguration event at Sheraton Zagreb hotel on May 17th. T’way Air’s A330-300 aircraft received a water salute to commemorate its first flight at Zagreb International Airport in Zagreb, Croatia, on May 16th.

The inauguration event marking this new milestone for the airline was held at Sheraton Zagreb Hotel on May 17th, attended by Sung-Hun Na, Vice Chairman of T'way Air, Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T'way Air; Damir Kušen, Croatian Ambassador to Korea; and Joongkeun Oh, Minister-Counselor of the Korean Embassy in Croatia, along with other guests.

The Zagreb to Seoul flight operates three times a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing Zagreb International Airport at 9:25 PM and arriving at Seoul Incheon International Airport the next day at 3:25 PM local time, with a flight duration of approximately 11 hours.

The return flight departs Seoul (Incheon) at 11:05 AM, arriving at Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at 3:50 PM for refueling, and arrives in Zagreb at 7:55 PM. The total flight duration, including the refueling stop, is approximately 15 hours and 50 minutes.

T'way Air will operate an Airbus A330-300 aircraft (347 seats) on this route. Alongside a regular economy cabin, there are 12 Business Saver seats. T'way Air offers complimentary in-flight meals twice to both Business Saver class and Economy class on this route.

"We are excited to launch our first European destination, connecting Zagreb and Seoul," said Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T'way Air. "This new service offers travelers an affordable and convenient option, and we believe this route will boost Croatia's tourism industry and enhance the exchange between two countries."

T'way Air operates routes to destinations such as Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Australia. The airline was listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX) in August 2018 and introduced its first long-haul route between Seoul (Incheon) to Sydney, in 2022 with the addition of the Airbus A330-300 to its fleet.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) in South Korea providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. The airline operates a diverse route network that includes destinations in Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Australia, utilizing a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s and Airbus A330-300s. Listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX) since August 2018, T'way Air continues to expand its global footprint, offering its exceptional service and value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416793/Photo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419112/Photo2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416855/img_logo_h300_update1_Logo.jpg