Fly from Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, and Zagreb to Seoul, with limited-time offers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, has launched its July promotion on its website. Valid through July 31, the offer applies to all five of the airline's Europe – Incheon (Seoul) routes — Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, and Zagreb— for travel through March, 2026.

Plan Your Korea Trip with T’way Air’s Europe-Seoul Deals

During summer 2025, T'way Air operates daily Rome–Incheon and Frankfurt–Incheon flights; Paris–Incheon service runs five times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun); Barcelona–Incheon flies four times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat); and Zagreb–Incheon departs three times weekly (Tue, Thu, Sat). All flights include two complimentary meals in both Business and Economy classes. T'way Air operates its Europe routes using A330-200 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

T'way Air offers a range of downloadable coupons until July 31:

€ 50 Early Bird Coupon : valid on bookings of €600 or more, travel period October 2025 – March, 2026.

: valid on bookings of €600 or more, travel period – March, 2026. € 30 Off Coupon : valid on bookings of €500 or more, travel through March, 2026.

: valid on bookings of €500 or more, travel through March, 2026. €30 Prior Seat Coupon: valid for advance seat reservations on B777-300ER, applicable on Paris , Rome , and Barcelona to Seoul routes. Valid until March 28, 2026 .

Plus, passengers entering promo code KOREA2507 at booking will save up to a 10% on Europe – Seoul routes (discount rates vary by route and actual savings vary by exchange rate).

From Gwangjang Market's street food to the beauty of Changdeokgung Palace, Seoul blends culture, history, and flavor that captivates every traveler. Down south, Busan's beach vibe and Jeju Island's natural beauty offer a refreshing summer retreat. Whether you are a foodie, or a k-pop enthusiast, Korea welcomes travelers with open arms.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

