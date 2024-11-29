Tuya Smart Unveils Upgraded European Headquarters, Accelerating Regional Expansion

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), the global cloud platform service provider, celebrated the official upgrade and launch of its European headquarters in Düsseldorf. This milestone underscores Tuya's strategic commitment to the European market, signaling an intensified focus on strengthening its brand presence and expanding its footprint within Europe and the global smart technology landscape.

Since establishing its headquarters in Düsseldorf in 2019, Tuya has deeply engaged with the European market, building a fully localized team. Leveraging its forward-thinking market insights and technological capabilities, Tuya has partnered with leading European brands such as Schneider, Philips, Hama, Denver, and Calex. Together, they are integrating smart products into various online and offline consumer electronics channels, creating an innovative smart living experience for European consumers.

As the European smart market experiences rapid growth and increasing demand for localized smart solutions, Tuya has upgraded its Düsseldorf headquarters to better meet the evolving needs of its customers and provide more tailored services across the region.

The event commenced with Astrid Becker, General Manager for Asia and Australia at NRW Global Business, who delivered an address welcoming the enhanced engagement of Tuya in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Düsseldorf. She highlighted the vast business opportunities for smart solutions within local communities, underscoring the potential for collaboration and innovation in the region.

Annette Klerks, acting Head of the Office of Economic Development for the City of Düsseldorf, also delivered welcome remarks, stating that Düsseldorf actively fosters business innovation and cooperation and is very pleased to see an innovative company like Tuya, which is already very active in local networks, expanding its presence. "From a municipal perspective, optimizing energy use is a crucial technology for achieving our goals in climate protection and carbon neutrality. Tuya's innovative smart solutions empower individuals and businesses to contribute effectively to these objectives."

Tina Yu, General Manager of Eurasia at Tuya Smart, reflected on the company's progress in Europe and outlined its future vision for the smart living sector. "After six years of dedication, Tuya has become a trusted brand in Europe, transforming how consumers interact with smart technology in their daily lives," Yu stated. "With the upgrade of our European headquarters, we remain committed to advancing energy conservation, safety, and efficiency, while bringing more intelligent and sustainable smart solutions to European consumers and businesses."

Following the ceremony, attendees toured the newly upgraded headquarters, experiencing Tuya's latest innovations in smart home technology and AIoT solutions. The exhibition showcased cutting-edge applications in energy management, home security, smart buildings, and green transportation, reflecting Tuya's technological expertise and its unwavering pursuit of shaping future lifestyles through smart living solutions.

During the Q&A session, Tuya's industry experts engaged in insightful discussions with attendees, addressing key topics such as the future of the European market, the quality assurance of localized services, and the promotion of green and smart living solutions. This exchange highlighted Tuya's deep market understanding and strategic approach to driving innovation in Europe.

The upgraded headquarters in Düsseldorf marks a significant step in Tuya's continued commitment to the European market. Looking ahead, Tuya will leverage this new phase of expansion to accelerate technological innovation, strengthen partnerships with European customers, and contribute to the evolution of smart living and business across the region. Tuya invites companies interested in exploring smart solutions and collaboration opportunities to visit its Düsseldorf headquarters for further discussions and exchanges, exploring the transformative potential of intelligent technology together.