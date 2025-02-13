Tuya Smart Announces Integration of Mistral AI's Large Model to Accelerate AI Hardware Innovation in Europe

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, today officially announced the integration of Le Chat, the latest AI model from Mistral AI, into the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform. As the first company to integrate this cutting-edge model, Tuya is leveraging Le Chat's exceptional speed, open-source nature, and advanced capabilities to empower developers with a pivotal tool for AI hardware innovation to further accelerate the commercialization of AI across Europe.

In February 2025, French AI startup Mistral AI made headlines by topping France's free app charts with the launch of Le Chat, its first AI model. This milestone not only disrupted the industry but also signified a major breakthrough for European technology in the global AI race.

The fully open-source application Le Chat processes 1,100 tokens per second (approximately 1,000 words), making it 13 times faster than ChatGPT. Its image generation capabilities surpass DALL•E, and it supports both iOS and Android. At the Paris AI Summit on February 10, Le Chat quickly became the focal point of industry discussions, reinforcing Europe's growing influence in the AI landscape.

As a pioneer in the global smart technology industry, Tuya has been closely tracking the advancements and market dynamics of the European AI sector. Committed to deepening its presence in Europe, Tuya has established strong partnerships with leading European brands, such as Schneider, Danfoss, Hama, and Calex. By collaboratively building a smart hardware ecosystem, Tuya is introducing a new era of smart living to European consumers.

The rise of Mistral AI as a dark horse in the global AI industry underscores two core demands driving the European AI market: data security and AI hardware innovation.

Data security and compliance remain the primary barriers to AI commercialization in Europe. According to McKinsey, 73% of European consumers reject AI applications that involve cross-border data transmission due to privacy concerns. Following the European Union's passage of the world's most comprehensive AI legislation last year, which imposes strict regulations and prohibitions on AI deployment, Tuya has made long-term investments in privacy protection and ensures full compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. With the integration of Mistral AI, Tuya enables localized data collection, storage and processing, ensuring a closed-loop system that meets Europe's stringent data security requirements.

Beyond security, European users are increasingly demanding AI hardware solutions with greater real-world applicability. According to the European Commission, the European AI hardware market is estimated to have grown 217% year-over-year in 2024. However, many small and medium-sized enterprises face barriers such as high development costs and complex technology integration, leading to a significant mismatch between supply and demand.

To address these market demands, Tuya Smart offers developers an efficient and flexible AI hardware development solution through its mature T-series modules and AI hardware development platform, enabling rapid AI hardware deployment. Moreover, the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform has attracted over 1.26 million developers and empowered more than 2,800 smart product categories, spanning the entire industry chain from manufacturers to distributors and agents. This ecosystem ensures that Tuya can fully meet Europe's diverse AI hardware needs.

Furthermore, Tuya's AI ecosystem extends beyond Mistral AI, integrating top global models such as DeepSeek, OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and Nova. Through Tuya's AI hardware development platform, developers can seamlessly integrate audio, video, image, and text processing capabilities with just one SDK, enabling customized, multi-model integration. Tuya's open ecosystem not only lowers the barrier to AI hardware development but also provides European developers with more flexibility, empowering them to tackle diverse application challenges with ease.

The integration of Mistral AI's first large model marks a significant milestone in Tuya's expansion within the European AI ecosystem. This collaboration extends beyond a simple technical integration representing a strategic response to Europe's evolving AI hardware development landscape. Looking ahead, Tuya will remain committed to data localization and an open ecosystem strategy, offering lower entry barriers and higher efficiency in AI hardware development for European developers to seize new opportunities in the AI-driven era.