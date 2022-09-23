Tuya Smart to Showcase Tuya Building and Smart Lighting Solutions at Light + Building 2022

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, has confirmed that it will present its all-in-one solutions, including Tuya Building and several lighting solutions at the Light + Building Autumn Edition 2022 (Light + Building 2022) from October 2 to 6 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tuya will be located at Hall 9.0 in Booth E50.

Light + Building 2022 will focus on intelligent and connected solutions, forward-looking technologies, and current design trends. For the first time, the international meeting place also brings all participants together digitally. This year, the exhibition area is expected to reach 260,000 square meters, the number of visitors will reach 210,000, and the number of exhibitors will reach 2,500.

Following the theme of "Immersive Smart Prosperous Growth", Tuya will showcase several all-in-one IoT smart solutions that adapt to various scenes, such as in buildings, offices, the family life, and more.

In the building scene, Tuya will display its commercial lighting solution. As a complete IoT management system, it provides customers with a full suite of services for Tuya-enabled smart devices, including control of the software and construction management. For example, through the linkage of the illumination sensor and the curtain motor, the dynamic balance between natural light and artificial lighting can be realized. The illumination required in different spaces can be maintained, which reduces energy consumption.

In the family scene, Tuya will present several Tuya-enabled smart products from its Household New Energy Management Solution. By visualizing the process of integrating solar and battery power into a home's electrical supply, and monitoring energy consumption down to the device level in real-time through a mobile App, Tuya enables its customers to help homeowners to manage their energy smarter and more efficiently.

Tuya's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Management Solution will also bring visitors a brand-new experience during the exhibition. Tuya's HVAC equipment management platform can remotely manage, diagnose and control the HVAC system. The predictive maintenance solution is mainly used to remotely manage the parameters of HVACs in homes, buildings, and companies, which can reduce the cost of manual inspection, as well as achieve pre-prevention, in-process identification, and post traceability. This will automate HVACs in homes and other buildings.

In addition, visitors can go to Tuya's booth and watch a video on smart lighting solutions in gaming and professional scenes. They can also learn more about Tuya Solutions for Matter, Tuya Solutions for Amazon Alexa BSS (Bluetooth Mesh Simple Setup), and Cube Private Cloud. The "Tuya Day" will take place on October 4, together with outstanding lighting brands, such as Hama Gmbh, High Bright International Limited, Kumux, and more. During the event, Tuya will share more market insights by exploring the latest technologies in "Human centric lighting."

The market potential brought by Tuya's all-in-one solutions are unlimited. Tuya Building and Tuya's lighting solutions that adapt to diversified scenes will demonstrate Tuya's capabilities in lighting control, construction planning, and the integration of buildings and space management technologies. Tuya will also demonstrate practical cases of how its solutions can help enterprises lower cost, as well as save energy and contribute to creating a sustainable world.

