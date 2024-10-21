Tuya Partners with Industry Pioneers to Forge an AI Ecosystem at the 2024 Tuya Global Developer Summit in the Middle East

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, together with Alibaba Cloud, digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group successfully held the 2024 Tuya Global Developer Summit in Dubai, UAE. Marking its debut in the Middle East, the summit facilitated collaboration with global industry thought leaders to impart visionary insights and practical expertise to developers, empowering them to harness boundless business opportunities within the AI era.

Themed "AI in All Sustainable Spaces," the summit committed to leverage Tuya's cutting-edge AI capabilities and beyond to drive the smart transformation of Dubai and the broader Middle East region with global developers, thereby expediting the creation of a more sustainable and intelligent urban environment.

Wenjin Mao, Commercial Representative, Office of Zhejiang Province in UAE (Middle-East), presented the opening speech. He commented, "In recent years, the 'Belt and Road' initiative has strengthened the economic and trade ties, as well as investment cooperation, between the Middle East and Zhejiang. The Tuya Global Developer Summit is setting up an even wider stage for businesses in the Middle East and worldwide, which is poised to drive tech innovation and industrial progress in the region, providing significant economic and social benefits. We eagerly anticipate more Middle Eastern enterprises using this summit as a networking hub and the annual Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou every September as a formal gateway, to grasp the opportunities of our era and chart a new course in smart technology together."

AI Powers the Future, Steering Industry Evolution

AI has emerged as a pivotal competitive edge for enterprises in their growth trajectory. Recent studies indicate a substantial surge in AI adoption by businesses worldwide over the past five years. By 2026, it is projected that a staggering 80% of global enterprises will integrate AI technology into their operations.

Alex Yang, Co-Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya Smart, delivered a keynote speech at the summit titled "AI for a Sustainable Future." He emphasized, "Currently, AI has been extensively integrated into a multitude of smart devices. The collective operation of these devices has the potential to drastically reduce energy consumption in buildings. For instance, our AI-enhanced Tuya HEMS system has been shown to help households cut their electricity expenses by over 35%. The interconnection of numerous smart spaces and devices contributes to the development of smart cities. To advance this process globally, we have established an AI Agent development platform. This platform enables developers to craft unique AI products and solutions, enriching everyday smart living experiences."

Eric Wan, General Manager of Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, spoke on the topic "Empowering Developers with Alibaba Cloud's Capability and Ecosystem." Wan noted, "To help developers further enhance their competitiveness, Alibaba Cloud has reduced cloud costs and utilized our cloud computing infrastructure and platform to assist developers in learning and practicing various emerging technologies, such as AI. As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our business, we have developed a diverse range of ecosystems encompassing products, industries, regions, and education, which can provide a variety of services to numerous SMEs and help them generate more revenue. Tuya's technological capabilities in cloud computing and AI are well-recognized and can help enhance the capability of our platform. We look forward to collaborating with more innovative companies like Tuya to jointly promote technological advancement and business innovation across the industry."

Following the speech, Alibaba Cloud and Tuya co-hosted a launch ceremony, announcing their collaboration plan on the global rollout of Tuya IoT platform on Alibaba Cloud global marketplace. By seamlessly integrating Tuya's IoT platform with Alibaba Cloud's cloud infrastructure, the global partnership aims to provide developers with access to tools and resources to innovate in IoT, AI, and smart home technologies, thereby creating an open and collaborative ecosystem worldwide.

Junhao Zheng, Senior Cloud Development Engineer of Tuya Smart, spoke on "The Innovation Engine of the AI+IoT Ecosystem." Zheng explained, "AI and IoT are intrinsically linked; IoT provides a wealth of data for AI, while AI offers IoT sophisticated decision-making support to navigate complex, dynamic environments. Consequently, Tuya has merged these technologies to construct a cutting-edge cloud developer platform. This platform not only accelerates the development of smart products by developers but also equips smart devices with rich generative AI capabilities through our AI Agent development platform, effectively fueling product innovation and empowering developers to capitalize on market opportunities."

Dr. Kushnazarov Farruh, Senior Data Scientist at Alibaba Cloud, delivered a speech on "Reshaping Alibaba Cloud for the Generative AI Era" Dr. Farruh commented, "We are proactive in fostering open-source ecosystems, particularly in avant-garde fields like large language models and AI development, continuously contributing our expertise. With the advent of generative AI, we've augmented features such as information privacy and multilingual support to large language model applications, catering to the diverse demands of enterprises. In the future, we aim to collaborate with companies like Tuya to create more practical AI large model tools, setting the pace for new industry trends."

Rain Xing, Product Solution Architect Director at Ant Digital Technologies, spoke on "Riding the Digital Wave: How Super Apps and AI are Transforming Industries for the Future" Xing stated, "Our mPaaS mini-app platform is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for mobile development, testing, operation, and maintenance, enabling customers to operate within their apps and cultivate an open business ecosystem. With AI enhancements, the mPaaS platform has gained the ability to autonomously generate mini-apps, AI-assisted development, AI digital avatars, and AI chatbots, significantly boosting work efficiency and service levels. We look forward to welcoming companies with robust AI capabilities, such as Tuya, to join us in exploring the boundless potential of AI technology, leading the industrial transformation of tomorrow."

AI-Enhanced Transformation: Redefining Smart Living Spaces

The summit featured a roundtable discussion themed "AI in Smart Living Spaces", where Tuya engaged with industry trailblazers to delve into the cutting-edge trends and innovative applications of AI within residential environments. This session offered global developers profound industry insights and strategic guidance for future development, equipping them to seize market opportunities.

Dr. Nourhan N. Moussa, Director of Digital Transformation at MLG, commented, "At MLG, our mission is to forge sustainable and smart transportation and logistics solutions. Through extensive exploration in smart transportation, we've developed a suite of solutions that significantly aid cities in achieving intelligent management. Tuya's proficiency in AI technology in this domain is notable. We look forward to enhancing our collaboration with Tuya to drive innovation and practical applications in the realm of smart transportation."

Vivian Chen, CEO of Gallery Five Group, stated, "Our vision is to transform every aspect of the urban landscape into a vibrant artform and to be a catalyst for the evolution of urban living. To realize this, we champion innovative design and the sustainable development of urban spaces, blending art, technology, and environmental considerations. This approach not only enhances the city's aesthetic but also elevates the quality of life and happiness of its inhabitants. In the future, we aim to partner with Tuya to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI into urban development, jointly exploring the vast potential of smart cities."

Propelling Smart Energy Management Forward: AI Unveils New Ventures

Following the momentum, Tuya convened its second roundtable, centered on the theme "AI in Energy Management", where experts engaged in comprehensive discussions on AI, energy, and sustainability, guiding global developers in uncovering business potential.

Harvey Zhang, Director of Energy Solution at Tuya Smart, said, "AI is a pivotal force in driving the low-carbon transition of the energy sector. Tuya has enhanced its energy management platform. Utilizing AI models that predict power generation and consumption, this platform offers developers optimal energy scheduling recommendations for lighting storage and charging, effectively facilitating energy savings for households. Moreover, this solution enables precise energy management through the installation of intelligent devices such as water, electricity, and gas meters, and automates energy consumption management via sensor scene linkage, thereby assisting enterprises in reducing their energy expenses."

Watson Chai, Vice President and Board of Director at CNLIGHT, said, "In pursuit of the dual carbon goal, new industrial opportunities have arisen. We steadfastly embrace sustainable development by integrating smart lighting solutions with energy management technologies. With Tuya's support, our solutions maximize electricity savings for customers. As AI rapidly evolves, we are committed to incorporating it into our offerings, providing users with an enhanced, eco-friendly lighting experience."

Khaled Farekh, CEO of FASTNET, shared, "As a leader in smart home and building solutions in Saudi Arabia, FASTNET is dedicated to building automation and low current systems. To promote greener development for families and businesses, we are integrating AI into our energy management systems, enhancing the energy-saving capabilities of our solutions. The summit showcased Tuya's excellence in energy technology, and we look forward to collaborating with Tuya to accelerate global sustainable development."

The 2024 Tuya Global Developer Summit (Middle East) highlighted Tuya's advanced AI technology and its strategic commitment to the global smart market. Moving forward, Tuya will continue to partner with developers worldwide to pioneer AI-driven products and solutions in energy management and smart homes, paving the way for a more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable lifestyle for all.