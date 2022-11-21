Tuya Launches BornSmart Campaign with U.K. Partners Phopollo, LVWIT, Calex and Devola

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2022, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading IoT development platform service provider, collaborated with four of its U.K. partners—Phopollo, LVWIT, Calex and Devola—for a social media campaign to promote smart home living styles in the U.K.

Tuya's marketing campaign BornSmart aims to provide Tuya's global partners with the opportunity to showcase their smart products in their local markets through eye-catching and interactive ways on social media. The campaign is designed to take place in over 10 countries, including but not limited to the U.S., Spain, Germany, India, Thailand, Mexico, and Brazil.

Founded in 2007, Phopollo is a leading brand of smart lighting products. The company ranks first in the strip lights category on multiple e-commerce platforms, with more than 30 million consumers using Phopollo LED smart lighting products. For the BornSmart campaign, the company introduced its top-selling LED strip light, the Phopollo 20m LED Lights to consumers. The lights can be controlled via the Tuya-enabled App and are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With the built-in timer function, consumers can set the lights to turn on and off automatically every day. In addition, the LED light strip can be easily cut along the cutting marks, so consumers can customize it to fit their needs.

LVWIT is a leading lighting brand specializing in various types of light bulbs. For the BornSmart campaign, the company highlights its E14 Smart Candle Bulb. The E14 Smart Candle Bulb connects to the internet through 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi without a hub requirement. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so it can be controlled via the Tuya-enabled App or a voice command. The product replaces the 40-watt incandescent bulbs with 4.9-watt LED bulbs, consuming 85% less energy than traditional bulbs. It can shine 16 million different colors and offers automated lighting options, including scheduled on and off routines that gradually illuminate or dim the lights.

Calex, the flagship-brand of Electro Cirkel Retail B.V., is renowned and influential in the decorative lighting field. Being the first to introduce filament LED bulbs in Europe, Calex promotes three innovative products for young gaming consumers. Its multi-color light combination, including Ambient Light, two-length-options of LED Lightstrings and Moodlight, allows consumers to easily DIY at home and decorate their comfortable gaming corner. Consumers can set different scene modes through the Tuya-enabled Calex App, and change the color of the combined lights via Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple's Siri, perfectly adapting to consumers' moods, the home environment and the upcoming holiday atmosphere.

In addition, Calex also presented its Smart Doorbell during the BornSmart campaign. This product has a small size but is equipped with a full installation kit including a wireless Chime. Consumers can achieve voice communication and other functions through the Tuya-enabled Calex App.

Energy-saving is not just about lighting. Devola is a leading appliances brand that leverages smart technologies in its home heating range. With 1.5kw of heating power, the Devola 1.5Kw Wi-Fi Glass Electric Panel Heater can efficiently heat any room in the house thanks to the fast heating elements for faster heat production and dispersion which significantly improve energy efficiency. Compatible with Wi-Fi, the panel heater can be controlled via the Tuya-enabled App or by voice command via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The smart home industry in the U.K. is witnessing rapid growth. According to Statista, the current household penetration in the U.K. is 45.8% and is expected to hit 84.8% by 2026, with a projected market volume of US$14.24bn by 2026. Furthermore, the U.K. government released new plans in 2020 to deploy smart meters in homes across the region, guaranteeing that consumers may save money on their energy bills and carbon emissions. Such regulations are encouraging people to continuously leverage smart devices, thereby significantly impacting market growth.

Recognizing the rising opportunity, Tuya further enabled a variety of smart products with local U.K. enterprises including Supreme, and TCP, and collaborated with iHelios on all-in-one smart home solutions. Joining hands with Tuya means joining an ecosystem with abundant IoT resources. Tuya provides technical support and offers tailorable and integrated solutions to developers of different backgrounds, demands, and R&D resources. These solutions enable developers to achieve product smartization and bring products to market efficiently and cost-effectively.

Tuya Smart continues to expand its partnerships and smart technology offerings in the U.K. and has continuously tried to grow its businesses in other regions. These diverse partnerships have not only made the Tuya platform a one-stop destination for all smart home needs, but they have also helped Tuya bring more value to users, business partners, and the IoT industry.

SOURCE Tuya Smart