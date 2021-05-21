Tuya Empowers Partners in the Central and Eastern Europe Region to Be More Competitive

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with a reliable partner is essential as the market becomes more competitive. And in the Central and Eastern Europe region, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT cloud platform, gains its recognition of trustworthy partners through collaborations.

EPS-Connect, a leading company in Hungary, teams up with Tuya to improve EPS-Connect's development of a variety of system solutions that resolves different businesses' needs.

"For us, it is important to work with leading IoT companies and Tuya has developed into one of the most important global players in IoT," said Péter Ecsedi, Chief Executive Officer of EPS-Connect.

Another successful partnership is working with Wojnarowscy Sp. z o.o. (owner of Spectrum LED and Spectrum SMART brands) in Poland. Wojnarowscy Sp. z o.o., a leading lighting company, has developed smart lighting products combining with Tuya's technology. The interconnection helps consumers to visualize smart lighting products and to understand how these products can enrich their family and work-life through interaction with Spectrum SMART lighting systems in Wojnarowscy Sp. z o.o. exhibition hall.

With the support of Tuya's technology development, Tervix, a well-known smart home provider in Ukraine, is developing more suitable smart home products for the Ukrainian market. PaaS platforms, Tuya Hotel, and Tuya Community promise to assist Tervix to create more smart home products and accentuate the needs of creating a smart home system in complex environments.

"Cooperation between Tervix and Tuya will invigorate the development of an integrated and affordable smart home in Ukraine and neighboring countries. I believe that joint projects will be able to ensure recognition and desire to purchase smart home products from the Tervix brand based on the Tuya Smart app," said Roman Buhai, Owner and General Director of Tervix in Ukraine.

Tuya is not only producing smart and innovative products with outstanding quality to the local customers but is also enabling its partners to be more ascendant through developing brands and services tailored to the need of the market. Furthermore, Tuya will work with more promising partners and consolidate the existing ones to stabilize the development of the smart home sector.

For more information, please visit:

Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

SOURCE Tuya Smart