TTEC Digital Strengthens UK Public Sector Digital Transformation with G-Cloud 14 Framework Appointment

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, has secured a position on the G-Cloud 14 framework, administered by Crown Commercial Service (CCS). This strategic appointment significantly expands TTEC Digital's ability to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions and digital transformation services to UK public sector organisations.

The G-Cloud framework, a cornerstone of UK public sector IT procurement, streamlines access to vetted cloud services while ensuring compliance and value for money. This procurement channel directly supports the UK government's cloud-first policy, enabling public sector bodies to rapidly deploy innovative solutions that enhance citizen services and operational efficiency.

"Our appointment to the G-Cloud 14 framework marks another milestone in TTEC Digital's commitment to the UK public sector. We bring proven expertise in driving digital transformation at scale, combined with deep understanding of public sector requirements," said Wayne Kay, regional vice president, TTEC Digital, EMEA. "This framework enables us to partner more closely with government organisations to deliver innovative customer experience solutions that enhance and empower citizen services while ensuring value for taxpayers."

TTEC Digital's inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework highlights its credibility, adherence to high standards, and ability to deliver scalable, innovative cloud solutions that meet stringent government requirements. This achievement not only reinforces TTEC Digital's reputation as a trusted partner for public sector projects but also enhances its appeal to private sector clients by showcasing proven expertise, versatility, and a commitment to security and compliance.

TTEC Digital's appointment covers both Lot 2: Cloud Software and Lot 3: Cloud Support, with an expanded service portfolio including:

Three enterprise-grade cloud software solutions designed specifically for public sector needs

Twenty-six specialised cloud support services spanning strategy, implementation, and optimisation

Comprehensive consulting services focused on digital transformation and citizen experience enhancement across all TTEC Digital practices

G-Cloud framework validation positions TTEC Digital as a leader in digital transformation and cloud services in the UK, making it an attractive partner for organisations seeking reliable and cutting-edge solutions. Strategic benefits for public sector organisations include:

Streamlined procurement: Direct access to TTEC Digital's services through the Digital Marketplace, significantly reducing procurement complexity and timeframes

Comprehensive solutions: End-to-end digital transformation support, from strategy through implementation and ongoing optimisation

Innovation focus: Access to cutting-edge cloud technologies and methodologies that drive public service modernisation

Proven expertise: Global experience in delivering large-scale digital transformation projects

