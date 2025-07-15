TTEC Expands Global Digital Literacy Efforts with UK Launch of Digital Dev Academy

Programme addresses the UK's critical digital skills gap through community-focused education to improve workforce readiness

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global commitment to advance digital literacy and workforce readiness, TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX, today announced the launch of TTEC Digital's Digital Dev Academy in the United Kingdom. The initiative delivers hands-on training in Microsoft's Power Platform to students across the UK, helping bridge the nation's widening digital skills gap.

"At TTEC Digital, we are committed to creating meaningful, inclusive, and sustainable impact around the world, empowering individuals through technology, education, and employment," said Dave Seybold, CEO, TTEC Digital. "Through initiatives like the Digital Dev Academy in the UK, we are equipping young people with the tools and confidence to thrive in a digital-first economy."

The programme provides students with training in Microsoft's Power Platform through immersive, one-day workshops led by TTEC Digital trainers. The initiative debuted in partnership with King's Facilities Management at Southbank UTC College in Brixton, where students aged 16–19 explored the fundamentals of app development using design thinking and real-world problem-solving. By the end of each workshop, students can build functional applications, fostering technological curiosity and opening pathways to future careers in tech.

"In today's digital world, introducing young people to powerful, accessible tools like Microsoft Power Platform can be truly transformative," said Andy Elsmore, TTEC Digital EMEA director for Microsoft. "Our Digital Dev Academy empowers students to become creators rather than just consumers of technology."

The UK is experiencing a significant digital skills shortage, with 82% of jobs requiring digital proficiency and over half of the workforce lacking key capabilities (FutureDotNow). This gap costs the UK economy an estimated £63 billion annually (GOV.UK). TTEC Digital's academy is a direct response to this challenge—helping build a more digitally equipped workforce through practical, scalable education.

The programme aligns with TTEC's broader corporate social responsibility priorities, supported by the TTEC Foundation, whose mission is to transform educational experiences for students in underserved communities through access to modern technology and learning tools. The Digital Dev Academy initiative also supports TTEC Digital's obligations under the UK Government's G-Cloud framework, which requires measurable social value contributions from participating vendors.

