Trip.com Group celebrates women in travel, supports causes and family-friendly policies for International Women's Day

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From offering childcare subsidies to elevating women into leadership roles, leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group has been at the forefront of promoting female empowerment in travel. This International Women's Day, Trip.com Group continues its efforts in giving back to the community by celebrating the achievements of women in the industry and by launching a series of mentoring and social impact events around the world.

"Women make up 54% of the tourism workforce, higher than in other sectors. But we need faster and greater progress in elevating more women to decision-making roles and providing equal opportunities," says Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "Investing in women and empowering them on their journeys are crucial for achieving this goal."

Discover her journey: Stories of women in the travel industry

How does one use AI technology to disrupt the traditional travel landscape? What is it like to set up the entire global commercial strategy from scratch for a national airline? What does a young millennial bring to her role as a general manager of an established hotel group?

These are some of the stories featured in Women in Travel: Discover Her Journey, an e-magazine to be published by Trip.com Group this March. The e-magazine features more than a dozen women who have worked in diverse aspects of the global tourism industry, ranging from airlines and hotels to technology and design.

With a heart to inspire others on their own professional and personal journeys, these women discuss how they overcame significant challenges, developed their unique leadership styles, and balanced career advancement, family life, and time for themselves. They also share their thoughts on further encouraging gender equality not only within the industry at large but also in top positions.

Stay tuned for the release of the Women in Travel: Discover Her Journey e-magazine by following our newsroom page.

Empowering women leadership

This March, Trip.com Group carries on its commitment to empowering women in the workplace through a range of partnerships and speaking events.

In Singapore, Trip.com is announcing a strategic partnership with the unique BoardAgender programme under the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations, which aims to advance more women into board director roles in Singapore.

With women taking up 33% of positions at the Vice President level and above at Trip.com Group, the organisation seeks to collaborate with BoardAgender to build the pipeline of women board directors in Singapore.

In Korea, Trip.com will partner with Jongno Women Resources Development Centre to hold a talk and mentoring event on 8 March for women who want to build a career in a global travel company. Female leaders from Trip.com's Korean office will share their experience working in global tourism and lead breakout sessions to discuss strategies, especially for those seeking to enter the tourism industry for the first time or to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break.

In London, Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, will join Dr Andromachi Athanasopoulou of the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, in a conversation about women in leadership on 8 March. Ms Sun will share her decades-long path toward leadership and the valuable insights she gained during the process, while Dr Andromachi will draw from her scholarly research on executive coaching and female leadership. The intersection between business practice and academic insights will offer a fresh perspective on how women can break the glass ceiling.

Trip.com Group, along with industry partners, also hit the target of providing more than 20,000 jobs for women through the "Journey of Mulan" project. Launched in March 2023, the project aimed at creating opportunities for more women to return to the travel industry while offering enhanced benefits and career advancement options.

Making a difference to the community

Beyond the travel industry, Trip.com Group is also leveraging its resources and partnerships to support women across diverse backgrounds and make a meaningful impact on the wider community.

In Hong Kong, Trip.com launches a yearlong sponsorship for a series of support group gatherings in collaboration with the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation. Breast cancer has become the most common cancer affecting women in Hong Kong since 1994, with diagnoses increasing fourfold over the past three decades. With Trip.com sponsoring food and beverages at hotels, these support group gatherings organised by the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation will allow patients to connect with others with similar experiences, share stories, and get tips from health and social work professionals in a relaxing atmosphere.

Moreover, in collaboration with the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics in Singapore, Trip.com teams up with City Tours & Car Rentals Pte. Ltd. to offer 200 migrant domestic workers a unique land and sea adventure on the Captain Explorer DUKW™ Tour. To support even more migrant domestic workers to unwind and explore Singapore, Trip.com also invites members of the public to buy additional Captain Explorer DUKW Tour tickets at special discounted rates from 8 March to 30 April here.

Supporting families at the workplace

Now approaching its 25th anniversary, Trip.com Group has taken pioneering steps over the years toward creating a gender-inclusive workplace.

Starting this summer, eligible employees will receive the first instalment of Trip.com Group's ground-breaking childcare subsidy announced last year. To encourage employees to start or grow their families without compromising on their professional goals and achievements, the company will provide an annual cash bonus of RMB 10,000 to employees who have been with the company for three years or more for each newborn child every year from age one to five.

Other measures, such as a hybrid work system, taxi reimbursements for pregnant women, and nursing rooms for breastfeeding mothers, have continued to address the crucial needs of working families and help employees balance their careers, family life, and individual fulfilment.

"A diverse, gender-balanced workforce is essential to achieving our mission of 'pursuing the perfect trip for a better world'," said Ms Sun, "By caring for our employees, empowering them to grow, and collaborating with like-minded partners, we stay committed to driving change toward inclusive progress in the world of travel."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg