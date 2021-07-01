Trina Solar Sets New World Record of 23.03% Aperture Efficiency for 210 Vertex P-Type PERC Module

CHANGZHOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology (SKL) announced that its proprietary Vertex high-efficiency p-type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high-efficiency PERC cells, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03% for larger-area industrial silicon p-type modules. This is independently confirmed by third-party certification laboratories by both TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord with identical efficiency result.

The researchers in the SKL developed a new Multi-Musbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading, and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimize the gap between cells. These advantages greatly improve the module efficiency, with solar cells from the production lines of 210 mm high efficiency PERC cells.

Earlier this year, Trina Solar was the first one to release a new generation of 670W Vertex module, using 66 pcs of 210 mm p-type PERC cells. This time, Trina solar demonstrates that its technology leadership in 210 commercialized modules, not only in terms of ultra-high power, but also ultra-high efficiency.

"We are very pleased to announce the latest achievement of our R&D team at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%," say Dr. Yifeng Chen, head of high efficiency cell and module R&D center in Trina Solar. "Improving module efficiency is a key to help the customers to save land, labor and cables and etc. Trina Solar is always focused on developing leading-edge PV techniques and products to achieve commercial success of customers with our innovations."

