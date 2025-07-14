Trinasolar's Vertex modules revive the Gobi Desert, expanding clean energy and ecological recovery

CHANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the vast expanse of the Gobi Desert in Jinta, Gansu Province, rows of solar panels are transforming once-hostile sands into a thriving "blue ocean" of green energy, for which Trinasolar supplied 100MW of high-performance Vertex series modules to this project, helping drive both energy output and environmental renewal.

The 500MW plant

Trinasolar's Vertex modules, based on 210mm technology platform, provide high power output, superior efficiency, and long-term reliability. These features lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), while ensuring stable energy yield despite harsh environmental challenges like drought and sandstorms.

The plant site benefits from about 3,200 hours of usable sunshine annually, thus making it an ideal place for photovoltaic development. Now operating at full capacity, this 500MW project generates about 736.5 million kWh of electricity annually, saving approximately 300,000 tons of standard coal, reducing CO₂ emissions by over 800,000 tons, and cutting particulate matter emissions by nearly 4,000 tons. Besides, PV panels can help mitigate land degradation by lowering surface temperatures, reducing water evaporation, and mitigate wind and sand erosion.

"This project goes beyond energy generation—it exemplifies how solar power can actively restore degraded land," said Cao Yunduan, Head of Global Branding and Marketing at Trinasolar. "It stands as a compelling testament to the successful integration of ecological preservation and sustainable energy."

Drawing on its high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, Trinasolar has established itself as a highly reliable manufacturer. Its products and solutions are widely adopted and recognized by customers worldwide, with extensive expertise accumulated in delivering tailored solutions for desert and arid environments.

A 1.3GW solar-storage power station in northwestern China has been recently connected to the grid, using all Trinasolar's Vertex N modules.

An agrivoltaics power plant in southwestern China's Guizhou province with a total capacity of 67.5MW has also been grid-connected using Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series modules.

A 1GW solar-storage project under construction in northwest China, with Trinasolar supplying 210MW of its high-efficiency Vertex N 720W series modules is scheduled to be grid-connected by the end of this year.

Trinasolar remains committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions. Going ahead, Trinasolar will continue to innovate and enhance its technologies, providing more efficient and reliable products and solutions to customers worldwide, contributing to a net-zero future.

