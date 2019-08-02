Trina Solar has been rated as a top bankable module supplier, four times in a row

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has received a top rating in the latest annual module and inverter bankability report issued by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). With this report, Trina Solar is now the only module manufacturer to be rated as fully bankable for four consecutive years by 100% of the experts participating in the BNEF survey.

The BNEF report has been a valuable reference for business credit at numerous financial institutions. According to the report, corporate financial health, tracked-record of its modules in the field, and manufacturer's warranties are important metrics for financial institutions in their evaluation of PV manufacturers' bankability. For its survey, BNEF reached out to banks, funds, EPCs, independent power providers (IPPs), and technical advisors worldwide. It also engaged in in-depth interviews with quality inspectors and technology experts. These experts represent an installed PV capacity of 25GW globally.

Trina Solar executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "We are very proud of the great result Trina Solar has achieved once again in this renowned industry report. The report confirms our solid financial condition, proven product quality and good corporate reputation, as well as recognizes our ongoing commitment to long-term sustainability. Trina Solar is committed to creating long-term and robust return on investment for our global customers with higher-value PV modules and integrated solutions."

The latest BNEF report also quotes the annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published this year by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), where Trina Solar has been named a "Top Performer" for its outstanding module reliability and power generation performance among global module manufacturers for the fifth time in a row. The scorecard provides the most comprehensive comparison of publicly-available PV module reliability test results.

Caption: Trina Solar has received a top rating in the latest annual module and inverter bankability report, published by Bloomberg NEF (BNEF).

