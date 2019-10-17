Treadmill Ergometer Market Worth $3.75 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global treadmill ergometer market size is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness coupled with adoption of a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to drive the growth. Treadmill ergometer provide personalized feedback, which is expected to positively influence the product demand. Increasing preference for physical activities such as walking and running has drawn attention toward fitness tracking and is expected to bode well for the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of regional revenue, North America held the largest share of the treadmill ergometer market in 2018

Commercial end user segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% due to rise sports and fitness activities

Fitness club application segment held the largest market share of about 83% in terms of revenue in 2018

The market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of key players including BODYCRAFT; ergoline GmbH; h/p/cosmos sports & medical GmbH; Life Fitness; TECHNOGYM S.p.A; ICON Health & Fitness; Amer Sports ; Johnson Fitness & Wellness; Cybex International, Inc.; and Enraf-Nonius

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Treadmill Ergometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Fitness Clubs, Medical Centers), By End User (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/treadmill-ergometer-market

Treadmill ergometer provide real-time health metrics such as workout duration, distance travelled, speed, and calories burned. High tech ergometer also showcase blood pressure levels and oxygen uptake. Rising preference for real-time fitness tracking is expected to drive the demand for equipment integrated with advanced technology over their traditional counterparts. This factor is anticipated to propel the demand for treadmill ergometer in the fitness industry over the forecast period.

Walking and running are some of the most popular fitness activities and thus, an increasing number of consumers is likely to opt for exercising tools with real-time data to enhance their overall workout experience. Moreover, increasing product innovation is expected to boost the demand for motorized and smart fitness equipment. For instance, introduction of stair-treadmill ergometer, which is a combination of standard stepper and a treadmill has positively influenced the product demand for effective cardio exercising.

Rising incidence of trauma and deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to create awareness regarding the importance of regular exercise and leading a healthy lifestyle. As a result, rising number of gyms and fitness clubs coupled with demand from hospitals and rehabilitation centers is projected to fuel the global market growth. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the leading cause of death in U.S. with around 43.2% deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases.

Fitness club application segment held the largest market share of more than 82.9% in 2018. Rising awareness regarding the importance of physical activities coupled with increased participation in fitness and sports activities is projected to drive the growth. Consumer preference for cardiovascular exercises and strength training is expected to bode well for the treadmill ergometer demand in the forthcoming years.

Commercial end user segment held the largest market share of around 85% in 2018. Rising demand for treadmill ergometers from sports clubs, fitness clubs, gyms, offices, and medical centers among others is projected to drive the segment growth. Moreover, increasing construction of such commercial spaces is likely to positively influence the product demand.

North America held the largest share of 41.0% in the treadmill ergometer market in 2018. Availability of a wide assortment of products to monitor the progress of workout sessions, has fueled the regional market growth. U.S. dominates the global market due to high consumer willingness to spend on fitness and health rehabilitation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global treadmill ergometer market on the basis of application, end user, and region:

Treadmill Ergometer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Fitness Clubs



Medical Centers

Treadmill Ergometer End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Commercial



Residential

Treadmill Ergometer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods industry, by Grand View Research:

Chandelier Market – These lighting fixtures are used in luxury hotels, royal houses, and big commercial places to enhance ambience, which is expected to propel the market growth.

These lighting fixtures are used in luxury hotels, royal houses, and big commercial places to enhance ambience, which is expected to propel the market growth. False Eyelashes Market – Increasing demand for customized and unique looks when it comes to makeup will have a strong influence on market growth.

Increasing demand for customized and unique looks when it comes to makeup will have a strong influence on market growth. Surfing Equipment Market – Rising interest in surfing among adventure enthusiasts, especially millennials, has been a crucial factor driving the demand for and sales of surfing equipment, such as surfboards, gear, apparel, and accessories.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.