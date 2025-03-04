Unleash the power of rugged computing—revolutionizing AI, SATCOM, logistics, automation, and warehouse operations to set new benchmarks in industrial performance.

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World 2025, the leading exhibition and conference for embedded technologies, taking place from March 11 to 13, 2025, at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors are invited to explore RuggON's innovative rugged tablets and vehicle-mounted computing solutions at Booth 331 – Hall 2.

Transforming Industries with Rugged AI and SATCOM Solutions Join RuggON at Embedded World 2025!

At Embedded World, RuggON will showcase its latest advancements in rugged technology designed to meet the demands of various industries. The company's devices are engineered to endure extreme conditions, offering unmatched reliability, durability, and performance to support uninterrupted operations in mission-critical environments.

As industries continue to evolve with advancements in AI, automation, and digitization, the need for rugged solutions that enhance productivity, connectivity, and efficiency is more crucial than ever. RuggON's solutions are equipped to integrate seamlessly with these emerging technologies, providing reliable support in environments that demand the highest level of durability.

RuggON's rugged solutions, ideal for industrial applications, will be featured at Embedded World 2025. The company will highlight specialized vehicle-mounted computers such as the 7" VORTEX, 7" VIKING II, 10.4" VULCAN and 12.1" VX-601. Additionally, RuggON will also unveil the all-new rugged tablet, the 12" SOL 7, which will be showcased to the public for the first time. This tablet boasts powerful performance and advanced data collection features and will be launched in summer of this year. The company will also showcase further rugged devices such as the 10.1" PX501 and the 8" LUNA 3. These products are specifically engineered to perform reliably in harsh environments, overcoming challenges like high dust levels, extreme temperatures and intense vibrations. They also enable real-time communication and data transmission, which is essential for efficient industrial operations.

"Our participation in Embedded World 2025 highlights our commitment to providing the best rugged computing solutions for a variety of industries and use cases," said Martin Brandenburg, General Manager of Ubiqconn/RuggON Europe. "We are excited to demonstrate how our products can enhance efficiency, connectivity, and reliability in industrial environments."

RuggON is hosting an exclusive pre-signup giveaway for visitors who register to meet with the team at Embedded World 2025. As space is limited, be sure to sign up early to secure your slot: https://info.ruggon.com/embedded-world-2025

Visitors at Embedded World 2025 will have the opportunity to experience RuggON's rugged products in action, interact with experts, and explore how these technologies can transform their operations. Do not miss out on the chance to learn more about RuggON's innovative solutions. Visit RuggON at Booth 331 – Hall 2 to discover more! Visit RuggON for more details: http://www.ruggon.com

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2632744/Transforming_Industries_Rugged_AI_SATCOM_Solutions_Join_RuggON_Embedded_World.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510705/RuggON_Logo.jpg