Innovative rugged solutions driving peak performance in extreme racing conditions

TAIPEI, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a global leader in rugged mobile computing solutions, is proud to continue its partnership with the Haupt Racing Team (HRT) for the 2025 racing season. Building on last year's successful collaboration, RuggON will once again equip the German GT team with its high-performance rugged tablets, ensuring seamless operations in the most demanding racing environments.

Pushing Limits: RuggON and HRT Gear Up for a Stronger 2025

Durable Technology for Extreme Racing Conditions

With years of expertise in developing robust mobile computing solutions, RuggON's products have consistently demonstrated exceptional durability and reliability on the race track. Facing intense conditions such as rain, dust, and heavy impacts, HRT relies on RuggON's rugged tablets to optimize workflows and maintain efficiency throughout the competition.

Trusted by Motorsports Professionals

Ulrich Fritz, CEO of Haupt Racing Team, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with RuggON. Their rugged technology has been a game-changer for our team, streamlining processes without compromising performance. RuggON's solutions are now an essential part of our operations."

Martin A. Brandenburg, General Manager Europe at RuggON, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "HRT's continued trust in RuggON underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, durable computing solutions. We are excited to support HRT in their pursuit of excellence and look forward to another successful season together."

As the 2025 season unfolds, RuggON remains dedicated to advancing motorsports technology by providing innovative, rugged solutions that empower teams to perform at their best, no matter the challenge.

About HRT

The Haupt Racing Team (HRT) was founded in 2020 by racing driver and entrepreneur Hubert Haupt and has firmly established itself in international GT3 sport. Its greatest successes to date include the 2021 DTM Drivers' Championship, the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Drivers' and Teams' Titles (Sprint and Silver Cup) and the 2023 and 2024 ADAC GT Masters Teams' Titles, as well as class wins and podium finishes in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. From the 2025 season, HRT will run the Ford Mustang GT3 with factory support from Ford Performance in several high-profile racing series and championships. HRT is also actively involved in the promotion of young talent, covering the entire pyramid of driver development from entry into motorsport in the HRT Kart Team to the highest level of GT racing in the DTM. The joint operations center is the state-of-the-art HRT RACE BASE in Drees at the Nürburgring, where technical development projects and motorsport events of all kinds are also carried out.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638884/Pushing_Limits_RuggON_HRT_Gear_Up_a_Stronger_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510705/RuggON_Logo.jpg