Transform Without the Cost: NTT DATA Business Solutions Brings 'ZERO Cost Move' to UKISUG Connect 2024

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions is set to bring its game changing 'ZERO Cost Move' to the UKISUG Connect 2024 Conference in Birmingham from 01 - 03 December 2024. This independent offering from NTT DATA Business Solutions is designed to eliminate the financial barriers associated with transitioning to the RISE with SAP solution, offering a fully funded technical migration so that organisations can focus their investment on transformative projects that deliver real business value.

In a competitive landscape where innovation is crucial, the ZERO Cost Move redefines SAP software migration as a strategic advantage rather than a financial burden. By covering all technical migration costs, NTT DATA enables businesses to allocate budgets toward initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and overall growth.

"We're helping our customers unlock new potential by removing the SAP software migration costs that have historically held them back," says Jon Gregory, Director - Business Development & Advisory Services, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "The ZERO Cost Move is a commitment to our clients' success, allowing them to deploy RISE with SAP confidently while refocusing their budgets from the technical move to their priority initiatives that really unlock business value."

Key Benefits of the ZERO Cost Move:

No-Cost Technical Migration: NTT DATA manages the complete migration from SAP ERP Central Component or SAP S/4HANA on-premise to RISE with SAP, freeing up resources for innovation and growth.

Proven SAP Expertise: With extensive global experience in projects involving SAP S/4HANA, our team ensures a seamless, efficient transition, reducing risks and accelerating time to value.

Fast, Risk-Free Transition: Our Technical Conversion Centre of Excellence for SAP S/4HANA streamlines the migration process, providing a rapid, low-risk pathway to RISE with SAP.

Focus on Strategic Business Value: Businesses invest saved migration costs into initiatives that align with their highest priorities – from Artificial Intelligence and GenAI, to automation, organisational change management, testing, analytics and more.

"We are excited to redefine what a migration can mean for businesses," states Christopher Gabriel, Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Innovation, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "With a ZERO Cost Move to RISE with SAP, we remove consulting fees for your technical migration, breaking down barriers to transformation and enabling valuable resources to be redirected toward game-changing digital innovation."

Meet with Us at UKISUG Connect 2024

As a Gold sponsor, NTT DATA Business Solutions will be at Stand G12 throughout the conference to discuss the benefits of the ZERO Cost Move offer. Delegates are also invited to attend our presentation, "RISE to Innovation with NTT DATA Business Solutions," delivered by Jon Gregory on Monday 2nd December, from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM in the Cloud ERP Stream (Exec 1). The session will explore how the ZERO Cost Move can help businesses achieve a seamless transition to RISE with SAP and unlock new opportunities for digital innovation.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Local: Carl Adams

Marketing Director UK&I

NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I

12 Gough Sq, London, EC4A 3DW

T: +44 (0) 0207 832 1800

E-mail: carl.adams@nttdata.com

Global: Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569346/NTT_DATA_Business_Solutions_Logo.jpg