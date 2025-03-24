Surrey SatelliteTechnology Ltd prepares for launch with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I are proud to announce a partnership with Airbus owned, Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (SSTL), a long-time pioneer of small satellite and spacecrafts, as they prepare for the launch of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. The new solution will go live in early 2026 and underpins their mission in continued space innovation.

SSTL, a world leader in small satellite and spacecraft manufacturing, have formed a transformative partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions to evolve their current SAP software platform to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. This strategic evolution of SSTL's SAP software environment opens access to cutting-edge technology as the company evolves and builds on its legacy of innovation that began with a pioneering group of researchers at the University of Surrey in the 1970s.

With a history marked by the launch of 70 satellites for 20 international customers and numerous innovations, including the first modern microsatellite with in-orbit re- programmable computers, and later the first commercial application of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), SSTL continues to push the boundaries of space technology. The deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition will enhance these capabilities, embedding advanced automation in back-office functions and managing the full project lifecycle — from bid to design, engineering, and launch. This adoption promises new levels of operational insight and efficiency, supported by SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Datasphere solutions.

Andrew Cawthorne, Managing Director of Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions as we evolve our SAP software platform to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and accelerate our transformation as a business. This investment will deliver the precision, automation, and scalability our business needs to continue to focus on what we do best; pioneering satellite technologies."

Steve Khetani, Digital Transformation Manager, emphasised the broader impacts of the digital transformation, noting, "SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is about more than a system of record, it's about providing a platform for our business that enables us to scale. The extended toolset that SAP brings in terms of extensibility, automation and analytics represents a huge opportunity for us to continue to deliver real value to the very talented people who make this business so special."

The program will see NTT DATA Business Solutions leverage its EVOLVE framework to guide the streamlined migration.

Justin Brading, EVP Western Europe and MD UK&I of NTT DATA Business Solutions commented, "We are incredibly proud to be supporting the next chapter of space innovation and business growth as we evolve SSTL's SAP ERP application to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition."

Pablo Castagnini, Delivery Director, from NTT DATA Business Solutions added, "Surrey Satellite Technology are born innovators, making this programme far more than just a system upgrade. It's about leveraging the new platform to drive automation and deliver deeper business insights - fuelling their continuous journey of innovation."

Since its acquisition by Airbus in 2009, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd has significantly expanded its technological capabilities and market reach. This new digital operations transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition marks another milestone in the company's journey towards enhanced productivity and continued innovation in the aerospace sector.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

