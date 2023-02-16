Train Dispatching Market worth $1,391 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Train Dispatching Market is projected to grow from USD 942 million in 2022 to USD 1,391 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This research mapped Dedicated Freight Railroads, Dedicated Passenger Railroads, Mixed Railroads, Regional & Shortlines. Rail network velocity, timely arrivals, efficiency, and safety are critical in today's fast-paced transportation markets. train dispatching help dispatchers with real-time information on the location, movement, and status of trains, along with the ability to monitor and control train movements remotely. This allows dispatchers to optimize train schedules, improve communication with other dispatchers and train operators, and quickly respond to unexpected events such as delays or accidents. train dispatching systems can also be used for several applications, including train dispatch, train schedules, train tracks, train monitoring, and train control, which help dispatchers manage the rail network efficiently and safely. These systems provide organizations with a single access point for all integrated capabilities, such as call handling & dispatching, field communications, third-party application integration, and data reporting & analysis.

Train Dispatching Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1,391 million in 2027 Growth Rate 8.1% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered offering, deployment model, railroad type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant Key Market Opportunities Globalization and need for advanced transportation infrastructure Key Market Drivers Increased investments for public safety in smart city projects

New revenue pockets in the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe with cheaper alternatives.

The train dispatching market has witnessed rapid year-on-year growth in Asia Pacific. China and Japan are among the fastest-developing economies in the world. They have dedicated plans for expanding their rail networks in the coming years. Furthermore, India and China have emerged as manufacturing hubs in the region, and their revenue from freight rail transport accounted for 75.1% and 58%, respectively, in 2021. The Indian and Chinese rail networks are among the largest in the world. As of 2021, China had over 250,000 km of track length, India had approximately 100,000 km, Japan had 28,000 km, and South Korea had approximately 4,000 km.

Passenger trains are the most widely used mode of transportation in India, China, and South Korea. In January 2022, China declared that it would expand its track length to 50,000 km by 2025 as part of its new blueprint. Under this, tracks will be able to handle trains with operating speeds of more than 250 km/h, which requires a train dispatching system for managing rail traffic. China's rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of the train dispatching system network to improve transport systems in the country, making its transportation efficient. India's economic growth and continually growing population have made it imperative to enhance its public transportation system.

Dedicated passenger railroads segment of train dispatching is estimated to be fastest during the forecast period

Major markets for passenger transport include the US, Japan, China, and European countries. Railway systems are the primary means of passenger transport in China. The availability of robust infrastructure for urban and intercity transport in China is the major factor driving the adoption of railways for passenger railroads. For instance, in January 2021, Beijing–Shenyang high-speed passenger corridor (684 km) was started, which connects Chengde, Fuxin, and Chaoyang in China. Technological advancements in passenger trains have increased the integration of advanced train dispatching systems. Therefore, the need for rail traffic safety and control leads to a high demand for train dispatching systems. This is attributed to investments by the US government in the electrification of railway networks to reduce CO2 emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. Asia Pacific and Europe are increasingly investing in railway tracks. For instance, under a railway electrification expansion project by the Indian government, 6,015 RKM (route km) of rail routes were electrified in the financial year 2020–21. In addition, the electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways' history during 2021-22. Alstom SA (France) has also established its maintenance depot in India with advanced technology features, including anticipating breakdowns and proactive maintenance. These developments will lead to the growth of the train dispatching market in the near future.

North America to be the largest market by value during the forecast period

North America constitutes developed countries, such as the US and Canada, which contribute majorly to the regional market. One of the key reasons the region accounts for a major market share is the early adoption of technologies and the globalization of shared services. The strong financial position of this region allows these countries to invest increasingly in leading train dispatching solutions and technologies for railways. In North America, freight traffic is predominant, while passenger traffic plays a minor role. With more than 30,000 vehicles, the region maintains the largest diesel locomotive fleet in the world. Freight railroads are critical to the North American economy due to imports, exports, and coal and oil shipments.

Projects focused on the construction and upgradation of freight infrastructure and high-speed railway lines are major growth drivers in North America. Furthermore, freight railroad transportation is growing significantly in North America. According to the Freight Railroad Administration, rail freight accounts for a 39.50% share of the total freight movement in North America. Approximately 700 railroads operate freight services in North America. According to the Association of American Railroads, railroad freight shipments are expected to increase to 25.5 billion tons by 2040. Hence, the rising demand for rail transportation is expected to drive the train dispatching market in this region.

Train Dispatching Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased investments for public safety in smart city projects. Digitalization of railways. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Use of artificial intelligence for decision-making.

Restraints:

Budget constraints and evolving equipment cycle. Lack of infrastructure for train dispatching systems in railways

Opportunities:

Globalization and need for advanced transportation infrastructure. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Challenges:

Integration complexities with legacy infrastructure. Lack of knowledge about implementing optimized train dispatching solutions.

Key Market Players:

The train dispatching market is primarily dominated by players like Hitachi Rail Ltd. (Italy), Siemens AG (Germany), Motorola Solutions Inc. (US), Alstom SA (France), and Wabtec Corporation (US) among others.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Motorola Solutions Inc. has launched the MOTOTRBO R7, a digital two-way radio designed to connect teams in loud and harsh environments. The device has advanced audio features and a slim, rugged design and is programmed and updated over the air via Wi-Fi. It can also connect to various sensors over DMR and Bluetooth and can be integrated with video security and access control systems. The MOTOTRBO R7 is designed to support communication and collaboration in various work environments, and its integration with other safety systems and technologies allows teams to detect and respond more quickly to events and emergencies

In December 2021, Siemens AG developed Digital Train Control System in collaboration with VGF (Germany). This system is expected to replace the conventional train control system used in metro and tram networks. This system is developed to increase the capacity and efficiency of train routes, especially in the underground sections.

In September 2021, Hitachi Rail Ltd. launched PTC to automate product development, enhance product innovation, and reduce delivery time for rail applications. This launch will also improve the company's manufacturing process and cost management.

In September 2021, Hexagon AB has introduced a portfolio of integrated security & surveillance solutions for the rail industry. The portfolio combines 3D surveillance systems with software to enhance security, dispatching, and collaboration. It includes Leica BLK247 and accur8vision 3D security and surveillance systems, which use LiDAR, thermal sensors, video and 3D planning and tracking software, and HxGN OnCall Security | Guardian, a system that provides a common operational picture for alarms, sensors, IoT devices, and video data.

In April 2021, Motorola Solutions Inc. has launched WAVE PTX in Singapore and Malaysia, a communication service designed to enable commercial and government organizations to increase safety and productivity. WAVE PTX allows organizations to expand the coverage and functionality of their business communications by connecting land mobile radio networks with broadband networks. It is available both as a cloud-based and on-premises service and supports Android, iOS, and web applications for PCs. The solution also includes advanced dispatch software, which allows the organization and coordination of team communications and includes mapping tools to track the location of people and resources. Motorola Solutions Inc. has also released two purpose-built communication devices, TLK 100 and TLK150 two-way radios, and the MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio to access the WAVE PTX service.

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

