Epigenetics Market worth US$4.29 billion in 2030 with 13.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Epigenetics Market, valued at US$2.03 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.29 billion by the end of the period. The major factors driving the growth in the flow cytometry market include advancements in technology, increasing adoption of flow cytometry products in clinical diagnostics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing biopharmaceutical R&D, and the need for precision medicine. The significant rise in oncology research has increased the demand for flow cytometry products and services. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning is enhancing data analysis capabilities, further fueling market growth.

By offering, the global epigenetics market is segmented into various categories, including kits and reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and services. Within the kits and reagents category, there are sub-segments such as antibodies, chip-sequencing kits and reagents, bisulfite conversion kits and reagents, whole-genome amplification kits and reagents, 5-HMC and 5-MC analysis kits and reagents, histones, as well as other kits and reagents. In 2024, the Antibodies segment is projected to command the largest market share. This is attributed to the increasing reliance on antibodies for the detection, identification, and modification of proteins, along with their essential function in monitoring cellular regulation and gene expression. Consequently, the growth of the antibodies segment is expected to accelerate throughout the forecast period due to these advancements.

By Method, the epigenetics market segmentation by methodology includes DNA methylation, histone modifications, and additional approaches such as non-coding RNA interactions and chromatin remodeling. The DNA methylation segment is projected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by its proven effectiveness in oncology research applications.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the epigenetics market. This expansion is driven by the increasing global footprint of local companies through strategic alliances and collaborations, alongside continuous enhancements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Moreover, there is a heightened emphasis on advancing capabilities in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), which is further propelling market development in the region.

Key players in the epigenetics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Danaher (US), Active Motif, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Revvity (US), QIAGEN (Germany), among others.

Illumina Inc (US):

In 2024, Illumina, Inc. maintained a preeminent position in the genomics market, capitalizing on a well-established customer base that includes leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, genomic research institutions, and various government laboratories and hospitals. The firm possesses a dominant market share in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) domain, which affords it a competitive edge when exploring adjacent sectors, such as epigenetic sequencing. A notable move in this direction occurred in June 2025, when Illumina announced its acquisition of SomaLogic. This strategic acquisition is poised to bolster Illumina's footprint in the burgeoning epigenetics market and further its multiomics strategy, integrating diverse biological data for enhanced insights into genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and epigenomics.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) stands out as a prominent player in the epigenetics market in 2024, driven by a robust and diversified product portfolio, an extensive global footprint, and a strategic focus on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Notably, in July 2025, the company secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Oncomine Dx Express Test, utilizing the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assay designed for companion diagnostics (CDx) in tumor profiling applications. Thermo Fisher demonstrates a strong commitment to research and development, channeling significant resources into innovation to address the dynamic needs of its clientele. Their comprehensive global distribution network enhances accessibility and customer support, facilitating the delivery of advanced and reliable epigenetics solutions. This multifaceted strategic approach solidifies Thermo Fisher's position as a leading provider in the epigenetics landscape.

