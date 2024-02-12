Trading Technologies expands into clearing technologies, services with acquisition of ATEO

CHICAGO and PARIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced a definitive agreement for TT to acquire ATEO SAS, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for listed derivatives, expanding TT's reach into clearing and other middle-office technologies and services. Terms of the transaction, expected to close on Feb. 29, were not disclosed.

The two firms entered into a strategic partnership in late 2022 to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive post-trade allocation service for sell-side banks, brokers and futures commission merchants (FCMs). The acquisition brings ATEO's full line of middle-office solutions into the TT infrastructure.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We've enjoyed an outstanding working relationship with the ATEO team since we embarked on our partnership in 2022, and we came to the conclusion that we can create an even stronger value proposition and end-to-end offering by bringing the entire firm and all software modules into the TT family of offerings. ATEO has both highly respected technology and established trusted relationships with a wide range of leading banks, brokerage firms, trading houses and professional traders. The total addressable market for middle-office clearing solutions is at least $100 million, with plenty of room for growth in market share."

Laurent Courbin, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of ATEO, said: "Since 2000, ATEO has provided premier middle-office solutions to our clients, with functionally rich and reliable software. While we have already attracted some of the leading firms in the industry, we now have the ability to scale significantly as part of the TT team and infrastructure, supporting more clients of every size, regardless of the scope of their needs."

David Romeo, Managing Director of ATEO, said: "This will also bring our existing clients and those in our pipeline easy access to the TT platform and the full range of services the firm provides. Giving our clients the ability to manage their trading activities from pre-trade risk to post-trade allocation and clearing through TT's multi-asset platform will provide a meaningful competitive advantage."

ATEO will operate as a global managed service hosted in TT's data centers. ATEO's post-trade allocation engine is already fully integrated into the TT order management system (OMS), providing TT OMS clients with seamless access to the functionality.

Among ATEO's products are: TEO Derivatives, a global order management system dedicated to pure brokerage environments and used by many of the world's leading inter-dealer and executing brokers, including the vast majority of brokers in London; the LISA Clearing Engine, a widely adopted trade matching and clearing solution enabling firms to process business across all clearing houses globally and offer tailored services to their customers; and UGO, a set of gateways and standardized clearing application programming interfaces (APIs) providing firms with the ability to develop or feed in-house solutions through scalable trade feed standardization and high throughput for all clearing activities.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

About ATEO

ATEO delivers post-trade solutions for the financial industry, including a global blotter, clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since its creation in 2000. Through years of experience, advanced technology solutions and an unparalleled sense of service, ATEO helps customers achieve efficiencies and grow their business. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com .

