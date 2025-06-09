Trading Technologies provides connectivity to support new GFO-X digital asset derivatives exchange from launch

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced that TT has provided connectivity for its clients to access GFO-X, the UK's first regulated and centrally cleared trading venue dedicated to digital asset derivatives, through the TT platform in conjunction with the exchange's recent launch.

GFO-X opened for trading Bitcoin index futures and options on May 9, bringing additional depth, breadth and diversification to the limited choices in centrally cleared derivative contracts. Purpose-built for institutional participants, GFO-X combines regulatory clarity, high-performance infrastructure and deep liquidity to meet the growing demand for secure, transparent and compliant digital asset trading.

Arnab Sen, CEO of GFO-X, said: "Trading Technologies' robust architecture and global connectivity align perfectly with GFO-X's mission to deliver high-performance, institutional-grade access to digital asset derivatives. This integration enables market participants to leverage TT's advanced execution capabilities on a fully regulated and centrally cleared venue. As we continue expanding our product suite, TT's integration enhances our ability to offer deep liquidity and seamless access to the digital asset derivatives market within a familiar institutional framework."

Alun Green, EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options for TT, said: "We're delighted to offer our clients access to GFO-X to support demand for centrally cleared cryptocurrency trading. With the relaxation of the U.S. regulatory market, there is increased global interest among our institutional clients for access to digital assets. We are excited to offer firms and professional traders the ability to participate in this market using our best-in-class, award-winning tools."

TT, which handled more than 2.8 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2024, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes. Clients trading GFO-X can leverage all TT features, including but not limited to execution algorithms, Autospreader®, ADL®, charting and analytics, and APIs. The platform has earned numerous recognitions in 2025 for its high-performance technology and functionality, including Derivatives Trading System of the Year in last week's Markets Media 2025 Global Markets Choice Awards.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672454/Trading_Technologies_Logo.jpg