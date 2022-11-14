Trading Technologies and ATEO enter into strategic partnership to deliver best-in-class post-trade allocation services

Sell-side institutions to benefit from fully integrated, hosted solution available through TT®

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and ATEO Finance, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for the financial industry, announced that the firms have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive post-trade allocation service for sell-side banks, brokers and futures commission merchants (FCMs). The partnership brings together two market leaders in their respective domains, with a solution that offers best-in-class trade execution and trade allocation services.

The new service – fully integrated with TT's leading order management system (OMS) and global market access platform – supports a wide range of both file-based and FIX-based allocation instructions using matching rules, algorithms and routing logic, built by TT and ATEO. The service responds to the needs of sell-side customers, delivering seamless post-trade allocations across a wide range of allocation scenarios, including average price, best fit near average and client-calculated average price. The service is offered natively on the TT platform to deliver allocation details to the institution's middle office and post-trade processing systems. Client allocation confirmations can be delivered via FIX, email or PDF exports.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We are thrilled to partner with ATEO, which has years of valuable expertise in middle office operations and a product that is proven with a broad range of brokers and banks today. With the increasing adoption of TT's platform among sell-side banks, we sought to bring a comprehensive, market-leading offering to our customers. In partnering with ATEO, we have further enhanced our OMS, and when combined with the full TT suite of products and services, we can offer an unmatched value proposition. Customers will also benefit from a service that is fully hosted by TT and made available through a single licensing, commercial and support agreement with TT."

ATEO CEO Laurent Courbin said: "We are extremely pleased that ATEO's solutions will now be available through the TT platform. This agreement brings together two industry veterans who established ourselves as market leaders and innovators in our respective space over the past 20+ years. Combining the TT OMS with ATEO's post-trade capabilities delivers a best-in-class suite of products. We are proud to work with TT to complement its offering. Customers can now benefit from our dedicated expertise while leveraging an extended pool of resources, knowledge and services."

The strategic partnership includes plans for TT and ATEO to cooperate closely on product enhancements and developments, and builds substantially on a multi-year relationship between TT and ATEO that has enabled TT customers to access certain ATEO post-trade allocation services.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About ATEO Finance

ATEO delivers post-trade solutions for the financial industry, including a global blotter, clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since its creation in 2000. Through years of experience, advanced technology solutions and an unparalleled sense of service, ATEO helps customers achieve efficiencies and grow their business. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com .

