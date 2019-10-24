TraceLink Appoints Merck KGaA Thought Leader to Drive Strategy for Deployment of Advanced Analytics across Life Sciences Industry

Bharath Sundararaman will utilize analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to unlock value from digital supply network data to improve drug safety and availability for patients

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc. , the world's largest integrated digital supply network providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced that Bharath Sundararaman has joined the Company as General Manager of its Intelligent Supply Network business area. Sundararaman comes to TraceLink after ten years at Merck KGaA, where he most recently focused on transforming the company's global manufacturing and supply function into a "self-driving supply chain." At TraceLink, he will use his experience to lead a business area responsible for introducing predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), built on information sharing models that allow network members to better meet the needs of every patient they serve.

"With its powerful network and the immense amount of data running through it, TraceLink is in a unique position to enable industry-wide visibility and interoperability to the entirety of the global pharmaceutical supply chain ecosystem," said Sundararaman. "As a TraceLink customer at Merck KGaA, I saw the value that TraceLink brings to the pharmaceutical industry. Now, I'm excited to continue the mission of building a real-time, patient-driven supply network that can guarantee the delivery of treatments on time and in full to every patient."

Sundararaman and his team will be focused on helping TraceLink customers realize the transformative value of their serialization investments. His onboarding enables TraceLink to continue its growth strategy and deliver on its vision of an open development platform for information sharing and analytics, which will begin to come to fruition in 2020.

"We're delighted to welcome Bharath Sundararaman to our growing team of industry experts on top of our recent hires including leading former Gartner analysts John Bermudez and Roddy Martin," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Bharath brings extensive domain expertise in advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. He and his team will build solutions that utilize the data generated by the orchestration applications running on our Digital Network Platform. These analytics solutions will help our customers optimize their supply chains and ultimately provide the intelligence needed to ensure every patient gets the treatment they need, when they need it."

On the heels of Sundararaman, TraceLink has also made several additional strategic new hires, including:

Michael Cayer , General Counsel

, General Counsel John Govoni , Vice President, Global Solution Consulting

, Vice President, Global Solution Consulting Mike Liebson , Vice President, Product & Account Based Marketing

, Vice President, Product & Account Based Marketing Dan Sanders , Vice President, Finance

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. The TraceLink digital supply network is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com .

