TOYO EATERY IN MANILA WINS THE GIN MARE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD AS PART OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manila's Toyo Eatery has been named the winner of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award 2025. Voted for by the 350-plus members of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy who were asked to name the one establishment that has provided the best hospitality experience in the last 18 months, this is the second in the series of pre-announced special awards unveiled leading up to the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 programme and awards ceremony, which will be held at Grand Hyatt, Seoul, on 25 March 2025.

Debuting at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants as the One To Watch Award winner in 2018, Toyo Eatery joined the list in 2019 at No.43 while holding onto the title of The Best Restaurant in the Philippines for five years, and winning the Sustainable Restaurant Award in 2023. Ranked No.24 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, Toyo Eatery is helmed by husband-and-wife team Jordy and May Navarra. The restaurant emphasises Filipino heritage and food culture which is a deeply personal hospitality experience akin to dining in the couple's own home.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "At Toyo Eatery, each guest is warmly immersed in Filipino food culture. Genuine hospitality is also evident in the personal touches from Jordy and May – from the seamless integration of interiors, floral and vegetable displays and wall art to local craftsmanship and in the way they educate diners about their food."

Toyo Eatery is a deep dive into the culinary culture of the Philippines. Its vegetable-forward menu and mindful use of local ingredients, service ware, art, furniture and design celebrate all things Filipino while heritage elements are reimagined through fermentation and preservation. Since opening the restaurant in 2016, they have championed minimising their carbon footprint, sourcing locally and fostering relationships with farmers and artisans, while maintaining an approachable fine dining atmosphere.

Chef Jordy says, "To be welcomed into a Filipino home is to experience genuine warmth and care. We aim to convey the Filipino experience, not just through the dishes we serve, but also by creating genuine connections with our guests. This award belongs to our incredible team and to all those who have dined with us. Maraming salamat (thank you very much)."

