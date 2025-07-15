BAR LEONE IS CROWNED THE BEST BAR IN ASIA AT ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The list for 2025 and several special awards were announced at a live ceremony in Macau, featuring bars from 20 destinations across the region

For the full 1-50 list, please refer to the accompanying document or scroll to the bottom of this release.

MACAU, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Leone in Hong Kong has clinched the coveted title of The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in Hong Kong, sponsored by Perrier, for the second year in a row, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 this evening in Macau. The ceremony was hosted in collaboration with destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, and featured bars from 20 cities across Asia, including 20 new entries.

Bar Leone in Hong Kong is crowned The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier, for the second consecutive year, at the live awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau. View PDF

Bar Leone made 50 Best history in 2024 by being the first-ever establishment to debut on the list at No.1 and as The Best Bar in Asia. The Hong Kong cocktail bar, owned and operated by Lorenzo Antinori, whose previous stints include the acclaimed Argo and now defunct Dandelyan (The World's Best Bar 2018), is the home of 'cocktail popolari' or 'cocktails for the people'. The menu features a carefully curated selection of classic cocktails, some elevated with simple yet intriguing twists, all while staying true to its identity as a neighbourhood bar. Inspired by the bars of Rome's Trastevere district where Antinori grew up, with football memorabilia and vintage Italian posters adorning the wood-panelled walls – the space combines laid-back charm with effortless chic, putting guests immediately at ease while they enjoy a lineup of excellent drinks. Bar Leone also made a remarkable debut on The World's 50 Best Bars list in 2024, landing at the prestigious No.2 position.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We're thrilled to gather in Macau with Asia's vibrant and passionate drinks community. The region's bars continue to redefine excellence in cocktail culture, as seen in the talent and creativity of this year's winners. With 20 new entries, the most in recent years, this list is a testament to the boundary-pushing creativity of Asia, with truly memorable drink experiences waiting to be explored by cocktail enthusiasts. Congratulations to Lorenzo Antinori and the entire team at Bar Leone for the incredible feat of retaining the No.1 spot, and for delivering a consistently outstanding drinking and hospitality experience that brings a bellissimo slice of Rome to Hong Kong."

At No.2 is the sustainability-forward Zest in Seoul, a position it retains from 2024, making it The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria, for the third year running. Another consistent presence in the top five is the plush drinking den Jigger & Pony in Singapore at No.3, making it The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Torres Brandy, for the sixth consecutive year. Climbing 17 places to No.4 is Bar Us in Bangkok which takes the title of The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Amaro Lucano. A newcomer to the list, Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, also from Bangkok, debuts at an impressive No.5 while clinching the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award.

A total of 13 bars from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland China made the list this year. Hong Kong leads the region with six spots, with Argo at No.11 and Coa at No.17, followed by Penicillin (No.27) and The Savory Project (No.32). Newcomer Gokan is at No.33; the eponymous bar by celebrated regional bar personality and former Altos Bartenders' Bartender awardee, Shinko Gokan – rounds off Hong Kong's showing. From Taichung, the vending machine-themed bar Vender climbs 10 spots to No.20 and is named The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by Naked Malt. In Taipei, The Public House rises four spots to No.40, while To Infinity & Beyond debuts at No.41 with technique-driven drinks in a sci-fi inspired setting that pays tribute to the planets. From Tainan, Moonrock enters the list at No.42, offering well-executed cocktails in an elegant space reminiscent of a traditional Taiwanese tea house. Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame, the hidden drinking den behind a cha chaan teng (Cantonese casual eatery) climbs seven places to No.7, earning the title of The Best Bar in Mainland China, sponsored by Cointreau, for the third consecutive year. CMYK, the high-energy, multi-room bar built inside an old residential building in Changsha, soars 27 spots to No.16. MO Bar Shenzhen makes its debut at No.21, serving moveable type printing-inspired cocktails with glittering city views from its 79th floor spot.

Bangkok has seven bars on the list and leading the pack is Bar Us at No.4, crowned The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Amaro Lucano. This intimate, high-concept drinking room draws inspiration from fine dining, offering a multi-course cocktail menu with ingredients sourced from local farms. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, a nature-inspired bar led by Thai cocktail veteran Supawit 'Palm' Muttarattana, debuts at No.5 and clinches the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. At No.19 is BKK Social Club, followed by new entry G.O.D at No.26 – by the team behind Teens of Thailand and Asia Today, where the drinks are spirit-forward and the vibe is edgy and experimental. Vesper ranks at No.29, while Opium enters at No.43. The speakeasy hidden inside restaurant Potong takes cues from both Bangkok's Chinatown and classic New York bars and is named after the opium den that once housed the space. Finally, Bar Sathorn debuts at No.48, located within The House on Sathorn, a heritage house built in 1889. The bar is a genteel, luxurious lounge focused on precision-crafted cocktails.

Japan secures six spots on the list, led by Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo at No.9, which also claims the title of The Best Bar in Japan, sponsored by Mancino Vermouth. Close behind is Virtù at No.18, followed by Yakoboku from Kumamoto, which debuts on the list at No.25 and is helmed by Tokyo bar stalwart Shinya Koba. A newcomer to the list at No.36, Punch Room Tokyo at The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, channels 19th-century London club culture with traditional punches reimagined using native ingredients. Lamp Bar from Nara re-enters at No.46, while new entry Bar Libre emerges at No.49, where a seasonally-driven menu incorporates liquid nitrogen, smoking guns and barrel-aged drinks.

Five bars from Singapore feature on the list, leading with Jigger & Pony (No.3) which retains the title of The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Torres Brandy, for the sixth consecutive year. Music-centric bar Offtrack rises to No.23, followed by Nutmeg & Clove at No.24. The agave spirit-focused speakeasy, Cat Bite Club enters the rankings at No.44, closely followed by Native at No.45.

From India, Lair in New Delhi enters the list at No.8 and is crowned The Best Bar in India, sponsored by Matusalem. A modern speakeasy, its interiors are reminiscent of a reimagined film noir set. From Bengaluru, newcomer Soka lands at No.28, with well-crafted drinks, a refined aesthetic and high-energy vibe. ZLB23 climbs nine spots to No.31, delighting cocktail lovers from its hidden location through a secret entrance within a working kitchen; and new entry Bar Spirit Forward (No.37) crafts drinks true to its name, with a Japanese omakase approach. Goa's Boilermaker makes its debut at No.30, with an experience akin to a freewheeling house party with the soul of a dive bar, where traditional spirits like feni (cashew liquor) are spotlighted.

Malaysia secures four spots on the list, led by Penrose (No.10) in Kuala Lumpur, crowned The Best Bar in Malaysia, sponsored by Scrappy's Bitters. Speakeasy Three X Co, hidden behind a pop-up barbershop in Bangsar Shopping Centre, re-enters at No.15. Bar Trigona ranks No.39, while Reka follows at No.47.

Bars from Indonesia also claim four spots, all of which are list debutants, headlined by Jakarta's Modernhaus at No.12, named The Best Bar in Indonesia, sponsored by Three Cents, and winner of the Three Cents Best New Opening Award. The St. Regis Bar Jakarta debuts at No.22, offering an opulent space, beverage rituals, handpicked glassware and live jazz. Carrots Bar, an intimate venue in SCBD with a culinary-focused cocktail menu, enters the list at No.34. Rounding off Indonesia's showing is Cosmo Pony at No.38, a joint venture between Singapore's Jigger & Pony Group and The Union Group that's designed as a stylish living room for Jakarta's cocktail crowd.

Seoul is represented by four positions on the list, led by Zest at No.2, making it The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria, for three years in a row. Bar Cham ascends 14 places to No.6 and Alice leaps 33 spots to No.13 and clinches the Nikka Highest Climber Award. This whimsical Gangnam speakeasy channels the surreal charm of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland through its imaginative cocktails and setting. Le Chamber caps the list and South Korea's showing at No.50.

From Hiriketiya, list mainstay Smoke & Bitters jumps 15 spots to No.14 and is crowned The Best Bar in Sri Lanka, sponsored by Noam. This tropical cocktail haven, set in a coconut grove on Pehebiya Beach, is credited with putting the area on the global cocktail map. In Kathmandu, Barc with its elegant, jazz-accompanied dining and cocktail experience, rises four places to No.35 and claims the title of The Best Bar in Nepal, sponsored by Michter's.

Special Awards

Workshop14, Hanoi (No.83 on the extended 51-100 list), has won the Campari One To Watch Award, a recognition by the 50 Best team for a rising star bar that has all the right ingredients to break into the 1-50 list in the future. Located on Hanoi's scenic West Lake, Workshop14 fuses innovation and tradition in their modern drinks made with native Vietnamese ingredients; all served in a space where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary design.

Bartender, bar owner and agave spirits advocate Jay Khan has been named Roku Industry Icon. He is the founder of Coa Hong Kong, which held the title of The Best Bar in Asia for three consecutive years, as well as The Savory Project and Coa Shanghai. A former Altos Bartenders' Bartender awardee in 2020, Jay also founded the non-profit Mezcal Mission, which runs educational workshops on tequila and mezcal while supporting local charities.

Bangkok's Vesper (No.29), has been honoured with the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award; an accolade for bars that have consistently excelled in the rankings since the list began in 2016. One of the city's original cocktail pioneers, Vesper remains a fixture of Bangkok's bar scene.

Also from Bangkok, Messenger Service (No.90) takes home the Best Bar Design Award for its interiors that feel distinctly minimalist with moody, intimate lighting and bottle-lined walls akin to a cocktail apothecary.

Modernhaus, Jakarta, is awarded the Three Cents Best New Opening Award and enters the list at No.12. Created by nightlife veterans Mirwansyah Bule and The Union Group; the team behind Jakarta's acclaimed The Cocktail Club, Modernhaus blends mid-century style with modern cocktails.

Sora in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (No.65 on the extended 51-100 list) wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award for its groundbreaking zero-waste beverage initiative. From reusable containers and ethically sourced, local ingredients to a waste-free ethos, every cocktail at Sora is a conscious choice that spotlights Cambodian flavours through the mythical lens of Japanese storytelling.

The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award goes to Backdoor Bodega (No.64), Penang. The self-taught, passionate team behind this speakeasy – tucked inside streetwear store The Swagger Salon –serves a wide-ranging cocktail menu of classics, inventive signatures and zero-proof options. Expect cheeky touches such as a free cocktail with a lapel pin purchase, and playful use of regional ingredients like ulam, belacan, Penang soy sauce, and nutmeg fruit in unexpected, engaging combinations.

Pre-announced special award winners that accepted their accolades at the live awards ceremony include Barc in Kathmandu, winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, and Andrew Ho of Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou, winner of the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 awards ceremony was streamed live and is available to view on the 50 Best YouTube channel here.

Voting Process

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025. See more details on the Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process here.

Notes to the editor:

1 - 50 list:

Position Bar City 1 Bar Leone Hong Kong 2 Zest Seoul 3 Jigger & Pony Singapore 4 Bar Us Bangkok 5 Dry Wave Cocktail Studio Bangkok 6 Bar Cham Seoul 7 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou 8 Lair New Delhi 9 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo 10 Penrose Kuala Lumpur 11 Argo Hong Kong 12 Modernhaus Jakarta 13 Alice Seoul 14 Smoke & Bitters Hiriketiya 15 Three X Co Kuala Lumpur 16 CMYK Changsha 17 Coa Hong Kong 18 Virtù Tokyo 19 BKK Social Club Bangkok 20 Vender Taichung 21 MO Bar Shenzhen Shenzhen 22 The St. Regis Bar Jakarta 23 Offtrack Singapore 24 Nutmeg & Clove Singapore 25 Yakoboku Kumamoto 26 G.O.D Bangkok 27 Penicillin Hong Kong 28 Soka Bengaluru 29 Vesper Bangkok 30 Boilermaker Goa 31 ZLB23 Bengaluru 32 The Savory Project Hong Kong 33 Gokan Hong Kong 34 Carrots Bar Jakarta 35 Barc Kathmandu 36 Punch Room Tokyo Tokyo 37 Bar Spirit Forward Bengaluru 38 Cosmo Pony Jakarta 39 Bar Trigona Kuala Lumpur 40 The Public House Taipei 41 To Infinity & Beyond Taipei 42 Moonrock Tainan 43 Opium Bangkok 44 Cat Bite Club Singapore 45 Native Singapore 46 Lamp Bar Nara 47 Reka Kuala Lumpur 48 Bar Sathorn Bangkok 49 Bar Libre Tokyo 50 Le Chamber Seoul

