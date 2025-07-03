ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2025 REVEALS THE ESTABLISHMENTS RANKED ON THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting a spotlight on an expanded array of exceptional drink experiences across the region, Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for the fifth year running. The ranking is revealed two weeks ahead of the live awards ceremony in Macau and is created by the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy: a well-travelled, gender-balanced group of 300-plus industry professionals, including bartenders, bar proprietors, drinks journalists, and cocktail connoisseurs who vote for venues they believe offer the best bar experiences in the region.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, unveils the extended 51-100 list, spanning 23 destinations across Asia. The full ranking will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony in Macau on 15 July.

The 51-100 list: a snapshot

This year's 51-100 list includes 14 new entries from across the region

The list comprises bars spanning 23 different destinations across Asia

Six bars from Singapore feature bars on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at No.53

feature bars on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at No.53 Seoul , Shanghai , Taipei and Tokyo are represented by four bars each on the list

, , and are represented by four bars each on the list Bars from Shenzhen , Phnom Penh and Kaohsiung make their debut on the rankings with Obsidian Bar (No.51), Sora (No.65) and Maltail (No.75), respectively

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars says: "It's a pleasure to welcome such a vibrant and eclectic mix of bars to this year's 51–100 list. Since the inception of the extended rankings in 2021, we've continued to be inspired by the remarkable creativity and boundary-pushing bars that spotlight the diverse drink cultures of Asia and marry that with global appeal. This yearly surge of new entries and the emergence of fresh destinations reflect a region in constant evolution. We hope to see even more bartending talent continue to shape memorable drinking experiences for discerning guests throughout Asia."

Leading the extended list is Shenzhen's Obsidian Bar at No.51. From Seoul, Pine & Co secures the No.52 spot, with Soko close behind at No.54. Several destinations are represented by two bars each on the extended list including Goa with new entry Bar Outrigger (No.55) and re-entry Hideaway (No.94).

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15 July 2025 in Macau, in collaboration with destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The awards ceremony will also be livestreamed on 50 Best's YouTube channel, beginning at 20.00 Macau time.

