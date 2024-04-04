Toy Collectibles Market estimated at $13.9 Billion in 2024 and expected to reach $38.2 Billion by 2034, CAGR 10.1%: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy Collectibles Market – 2024 Updated Research Reports by Market Decipher reveals a total of $13.9 Billion Market in 2024 forecast to reach $38.2 Billion by 2034. A substantial boom has been witnessed in plush toys industry.

Key Statistics from Collectibles Industry Reports by Market Decipher

"Toy Collectibles Market is expected to reach $38.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2034."

"Sports Memorabilia Market estimated at $16.4 Billion in 2024 and forecast to reach $79.4 Billion by 2034, CAGR 15.6%."

"Trading Cards Market estimated at $18.7 Billion in 2024 and forecast to reach $52.8 Billion by 2034, CAGR 13.2%."

"Collectibles Market estimated at $412.5 Billion in 2024 and forecast to reach $601 Billion by 2034, CAGR 4%."

"Top Leading companies hugely focussing on collaboration for anime and character toys. Companies such as Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, HASBRO, Inc., HASBRO, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc., FUNKO, Spin Master, WOWEE, MOOSE, Storm Collectibles, National Entertainment Collectibles, Happy Worker Inc and JADA Toys Inc. lead the industry on global level. This industry has less proliferation of domestic companies as brand positioning and authentication plays an important role. Toy industry is majorly operated through direct selling through offline stores and online portals with good involvement of third-party specialized toy seller companies. Resale is not very evident as secondary market in toy sector as compared to other collectibles market. "

Chandradeep Singh (Lead Analyst)

Toy Collectibles Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market

The Toy Collectibles Market:

The Toy Collectibles Market is bright and booming. The market stood at USD 13.9 Billion in 2024, with the growth of the internet and social media the market is forecasted to reach USD 38.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. The growing interest among adults is the major factor spurring demand for toy collectibles. Toy collectibles featuring old cartoon character dolls such as barbie dolls, cabbage patch dolls, transformers toys, mama dolls, raggedy Ann & Andy, and others are among the most popular and sought-after collectible toys as adults who played with them have started to rebuild their childhood collections.

Get this research: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

The Stuffed and Plush Toys Market is segmented By Product Type (Cartoon Toys, Traditional Stuffed Animals, Battery Operated, Action Figures & Model Play, Dolls & Playsets, Customizable Stuffed Toys, Special Feature Plush Toys, Puppets) By Material Type (Synthetic Material, Natural/Organic Material, Blended Material), By Stuffing Material (Synthetic Toy Filling, Natural Toy Filling, Eco-friendly Toy Filling, Organic Toy Filling, Blended Toy Filling), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Multi-brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Hobby and Craft Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels), and By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW). The growth of this market has sparked over the recent years, not only among the child demographic but also among adults. Increasing disposable incomes, growing influence of social media websites, and a rise in the gifting culture have contributed to the market's expansion.

Stuffed Toys Market Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/stuffed-and-plush-toys-market

Action Figure Collectibles Market

Action Figure Collectibles Market was estimated at $9.6 Billion and is expected to reach $17.4 Billion by 2034. A significant contributing factor to its popularity is its high profitability; the average retail price of an action figure toy is approximately twice the wholesale price. The Asia-Pacific region offers substantial growth opportunities for market players, fueled by a substantial consumer base and rising disposable incomes. This environment presents an opening for launching premium and interactive toys, prompting manufacturers to focus on expanding their presence in the region.

Action Figure Collectibles Report Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/action-figure-collectibles-market

Autographed Collectibles Market

Autograph collectibles market is defined as all collectibles that are signed and necessarily does not only mean autographs. It can be any physical item that has been signed by a renowned personality related to that item – sports person, political personality, media celebrity, etc.

"eBay has a huge customer and reseller base for autographed collectibles who are involved in peer-to-peer trading."

Currently, most of such transactions are unauthenticated. However, understanding the growing demand for authentication and grading the company is involving in authentication. Gradually, the secondary collectibles market will be hugely authenticated and the industry will have a completely new face within next 5 years.

Autographed Collectibles Research: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/autograph-collectibles-market

Parallelly Growing Market:

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

K Pop Memorabilia Market

Doll Collectibles Market

Designer Toys Market

Need a research report on specific product or for specific country? Share us your requirements in request sample form here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2845

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Wakad,

Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: sales@marketdecipher.com

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg