2025 - Trading Cards Market size is estimated at $13 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 %, during the forecast period: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Version Report "Trading Cards Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2024 - 2034" published by Market Decipher, presents updated findings and insights. It highlights the market size of the trading cards sector, driven by increased interest in nostalgia and the shift towards digital trade through online platforms. The trading cards industry is projected to reach $21 billion by 2034, with a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

The growing demand for distinctive and unique products, particularly among millennials, is driving the global expansion of the trading cards market. According to Market Decipher, as more consumers seek out collectibles that offer personal value and exclusivity, the popularity of trading card games continues to rise. Beyond their entertainment value, trading cards are recognized for enhancing critical thinking and strategic planning skills, making them appealing to many players. This cognitive benefit, combined with increasing competition among market players, is expected to drive significant growth in the market in the coming years. Furthermore, North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, is poised to maintain its leading position in the trading card game market. The growing popularity of trading card games in this region is expected to boost the market further, driving greater demand for new collectibles.

Chandradeep Singh , Lead Analyst, Market Decipher

Trading cards have experienced significant growth in recent years, largely driven by the rising popularity of esports events and the expansion of online gaming platforms. As more people engage in competitive gaming and join digital communities, the demand for trading cards has surged, further propelling the market.

Furthermore, the growth of online platforms like eBay and specialized marketplaces has played a crucial role in the booming trading card industry. These digital avenues make it easier for collectors and investors to buy and trade cards across the globe. The convenience and accessibility offered by these platforms have revolutionized how people engage with trading cards, providing features like price tracking, bidding on rare items, and exploring a wide range of international markets, thus expanding the marketplace.

The continued use of mobile devices, tablets, and portable gaming is expected to further accelerate the growth of the trading card market. Additionally, sports trading card games, with their emphasis on strategy and skill development, are playing a key role in this market expansion. Millennials, attracted to exclusive and unique products, are increasingly fueling the demand for trading cards. This shift has led to an exciting rise in the global trading card market, attracting both nostalgic collectors and new investors, all eager to be part of this rapidly growing industry.

Industry Segmentation for Trading Cards Market

By Type

Music Cards

Sports Cards

Anime Cards

Cartoon Character Cards

Literature Cards

Pokemon Cards

Other Cards

By Application

Collectible

Competitive gaming

Investment

By Distribution Outlook

Offline Channels

Online Channels

Primary Market

Secondary Sale / Resale

