Top international speakers to join the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Global Blockchain Convention is pleased to announce that top blockchain, digital asset and tech experts from around the world will be joining panels, speaking, and moderating events throughout the inaugural three-day event in Dubai. The event has been supported with the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

CNBC Arabia Anchor Hussein Al Sayed will participate as a moderator on day one for the NFT, Metaverse and Blockchain panel of the Convention. Somi Arian, Founder and CEO of FemPeak, will be joining as a panellist for the second day of the convention, (25 May) for Web3 and BSV Blockchain, and day three for The Future World with Blockchain panel. Ramia Farrage Senior Producer & Presenter, Forbes Middle East will be moderating central bank digital currency (CBDC) and BSV panel.

Hussein is bringing 15 years of experience in the Financial Markets. He is best known for his role as an anchor at CNBC Arabia and hosting the popular evening show, Bursat Al Alam. With this experience of reporting and working in finance, Hussein is in a unique place to moderate the panel discussion on NFT, Metaverse and Blockchain, and draw on the vast knowledge he has gained over the years.

As a female CEO and digital-first advocate, Somi will draw on her experience of working on the Web3 education platform, FemPeak. She will bring the knowledge of advising companies and individuals on how to participate in the ownership economy and the next generation of the internet.

As a senior producer and presenter at Forbes Middle East, as well as moderator, Ramia has a long history of hosting a variety of public and private events. Ramia has interviewed several world leaders including General Pervez Musharraf, former President of Pakistan, Gerhard Schroeder, Chancellor of Germany and Jimmy Carter, former US President. This expertise in moderating and broadcast means Ramia will bring her knowledge about the industry and speaker management to the panel.

In addition to Hussein, Somi, and Ramia, we are delighted to announce that panels will also be moderated by:

Naeem Aslam - Nasdaq Contributor

- Nasdaq Contributor Dustin Plantholt - Forbes Monaco , Crypto Editor

- , Crypto Editor Marc Scarpa - Founder and CEO of DeFiance Media

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President BSV Blockchain Association said: "We are thrilled that the Global Blockchain Convention will be welcoming so many blockchain, technology, media and business leaders to the stage and are looking forward to dynamic and insightful discussions across the three days."

"We are especially pleased to host the convention under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the UAE's Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which is a unique honour."

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention is produced by Calvin Ayre and sponsored by Ayre Ventures in partnership with CoinGeek.

To find out more about the BSV Global Blockchain Convention, its speakers, sponsors, or event producer join us at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on May 24-26, 2022. Alternatively, the event is being live streamed for those that cannot make it in person. However, with most travel restrictions now lifted, we hope to see you all in person.

About the BSV Global Blockchain Convention

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the Global Blockchain Convention we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable onchain solutions and achieve wonderful things. The way we do this is by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our convention is the best avenue to see new blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from global blockchain leaders.



Join us in Dubai, in person or on our virtual platform, May 24-26, 2022. Broadcasting live from the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the BSV Global Blockchain Convention highlights the utility and wide range of solutions only possible on the BSV Blockchain. Join us in the scaling revolution.

