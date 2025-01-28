BSV Blockchain Leaders share their views at WEF 2025: A Week of Insight and Global Collaboration

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, BSV Blockchain participated with the Financial Times (FT) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, held in Davos, Switzerland. The event brought together global leaders, innovators, and policy makers to address pressing challenges and opportunities while showcasing the transformative potential of blockchain technology for businesses worldwide.

Representing BSV Blockchain were Ásgeir Óskarsson, BSVA Managing Director, Richard Baker, founder and CEO of Tokenovate and BSVA board member, and Aleksander Góra, Head of Strategic Partnerships BSVA. Each speaker participated in specific blockchain related talks as well as attended many of the numerous events that take place throughout the week.

On day two of Davos, Richard Baker participated in a Financial Times roundtable with global financial leaders to discuss blockchain and AI in financial services. The discussion highlighted the need to align technology transformation with data standards, digitisation, and automation, supported by knowledge transfer and a change culture for outcome-driven adoption. It addressed the challenges and opportunities of hybrid IT architectures, merging legacy systems with new technologies. Embracing microservices and composable design enables faster product innovation and transforms complex back-office systems. The engaging conversation focused on the responsibility to drive future transformation.

Richard Baker said, "Early knowledge sharing, establishing a North Star, and engaging stakeholders are essential for ensuring the successful adoption of AI and blockchain, particularly in areas such as agreeing on data standards and sources, as well as rights and permissions before training models. This is where the provenance of data sources can be encoded on blockchain ledgers, and the lifecycle of events is recorded back to a source (e.g., a golden record), enabling the automation of business process workflows to be built on a foundation of trust. By combining these technologies, there lies a significant opportunity for cost transformation and product and customer experience enhancements across various areas, including fraud detection, credit scoring, trade processing, and trade reconciliation".

Ásgeir Oskarsson participated in the Financial Times expert panel, 'A critical moment: Accelerating the energy transition – technology, policy, and financial mechanisms'; speaking alongside Kim Hedegaard, CEO, Power-to-X (PtX) Topsoe and Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew. Ásgeir highlighted on the importance of technologies like blockchain, AI and IoT in driving scalability, efficiency, and energy conservation, and blockchain's role in fostering transparency and trust.

He emphasised that blockchain, with its ability to streamline processes and introduce innovative business models, can help accelerate the energy transition and strengthen local digital economies for global growth.

Ásgeir Oskarsson said, "Strong policy frameworks and collaborative efforts between governments, businesses and innovators are essential to create an environment where these technologies can thrive. By leveraging blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies, we can foster trust, enhance transparency and promote accountability while driving global innovation."

On day three of the global event, Aleksander Góra was part of an in-depth and detailed panel discussion talking about 'The Power of Blockchain for Business Resilience', alongside Rishi Khosla, CEO, OakNorth, Casper Klynge, VP and Head of Government Affairs, Zscaler and Noor Sweid, Founder and MD, Global Ventures. Aleksander provided valuable insights into the transformative potential of blockchain technology across various sectors as well as providing succinct explanations of the key features of blockchain for those less familiar with it. He highlighted the use of smart contracts and the importance of data integrity and transparency in blockchain.

Aleksander Góra said, "The scalability and energy efficiency of BSV blockchain position it as a leading solution for businesses looking to harness the power of blockchain technology. Looking ahead, we see blockchain adoption expanding beyond financial services, fundamentally reshaping how organisations across sectors manage data, streamline processes, and bolster trust."

BSV Blockchain continues to drive technological innovation with its focus on scalability, transparency, and efficiency. Aligned with the WEF 2025 theme of collaborating for the intelligent age, BSV Blockchain is at the forefront of shaping the future, fostering global collaboration and strengthening the global economy. Aligned with the WEF 2025 theme of collaborating for the intelligent age, BSV Blockchain is at the forefront of shaping the future, fostering global collaboration, and strengthening the global economy.

About The BSV Association:

The BSV Association is a global non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The BSV Association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.

About BSV Blockchain:

The BSV Blockchain leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. They are based on the original Bitcoin protocol rules and those set out in the Bitcoin white paper.