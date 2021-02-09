Tobacco Market Size Worth $1,073.79 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 1.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tobacco market size is expected to reach USD 1,073.79 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2028. The shifting preference among youngsters and the working-class population toward tobacco products, including cigars and next-generation products, is crucial for the market growth. Moreover, growing student spending on tobacco products across the globe is expected to offer new avenues for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the cigarettes segment held the largest share of more than 75.0% in 2020. Easy access to cigarettes at economical prices among the consumers through retail shops is expected to drive this product segment in the near future

The next-generation products segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing acceptance of next-generation products, including e-cigarettes, in developed economies of North America and Europe , is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth

The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028, owing to the increasing demand for premium and next-generation tobacco products with enhanced flavors

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Tobacco Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Smokeless, Cigarettes, Cigar & Cigarillos, Next Generation Products, Waterpipes), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tobacco-market

The popularity of products, such as cigarettes and cigars and cigarillos, is increasing significantly in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of tobacco and related products among the U.S. youth is growing at a steady rate. About 1 in 4 school students and 1 in 14 high school students consumed tobacco-containing products in 2018.

The consumption of tobacco products and hand-rolled cigarettes is also increasing among females in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, about 13.7% (nearly 34.2 million people) of the total U.S. population smoked cigarettes. Moreover, approximately 12% of the total U.S. female population aged 18 years or above, smoked cigarettes. This factor is boosting the demand for tobacco and related products in the country.

Tobacco, especially cigarette smoking, has also been increasing among women in European countries. In developed countries, tobacco usage was initially confined to men; however, tobacco usage rates among men are declining, whereas the consumption rates among women are increasing. Smoking rates among women in many European countries are close to 30–40%.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tobacco market on the basis of product and region:

Tobacco Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Smokeless



Cigarettes



Cigar & Cigarillos



Next Generation Products



Waterpipes



Others

Tobacco Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Turkey





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Egypt

List of Key Players of Tobacco Market

Pyxus International, Inc.

Swedish Match AB

Altria Group, Inc.

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris International

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

ITC Limited

China National Tobacco Corporation

