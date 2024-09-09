Timing Devices Market worth $7.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121133929

Browse in-depth TOC on "Timing Devices Market"

220 – Tables

68 – Figures

228 – Pages

Timing Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 5.24 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 7.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Material, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Compatibility and integration issues associated with timing devices Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for miniature electronic devices with improved performance and advanced features Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of timing devices in smartphones and smart wearables

Atomic clocks Industry is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Industry for atomic clocks is growing due to the unique precision and accuracy, necessary for satellite navigation systems, scientific research and telecommunications. As the satellite-based navigation systems including GPS expands their operations, atomic clocks play a crucial role in synchronizing satellites constellations thus providing reliable positions. Their miniaturization along with advancements like optical lattice clocks are responsible for a surge in their usage across various industries. Apart from being used for precise timekeeping in industries such as finance, military and aerospace these devices are needed in supporting infrastructure such as power grids and transport networks etc. Furthermore, increasing demand for quantum technologies drives the need for atomic clocks.

The crystal segment in the timing devices Industry is expected to capture largest share during the forecast period.

The crystal segment occupied the top position in the market in 2024 owing to the extensive usage of quartz crystals in electronic devices for accurate timing and frequency regulation. Quartz crystals are cost-efficient, dependable, and consistent which makes them a preferred choice in different applications extending from consumer electronics to industrial machines. Their leadership is supported by their maturity of technology plus already established supply chain while their flexibility meets various frequency and stability demands. Besides growth of consumer electronics Industry, other factors contributing to increasing demand for crystal materials include technological innovations made on miniaturization, precision improvement among other areas pertinent to crystal technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the timing devices Industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates in the timing devices Industry driven by the increasing demand for electronic items such as consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and wearable electronics in this region is responsible for the expansion. The rising demand for various timing ICs used in electronics and automotive applications, increasing number of mobile phone utilization, broadcast transmitters, and consumers high disposable payments in the region are some of the determinants of market expansion within this region.

Key Timing Devices Industry Players:

Leading players in the timing devices companies include NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Abracon (US), IQD Frequency Products Ltd. (UK), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), SiTime Corp. (US), MtronPTI (US), CTS Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Crystek Corporation (US), Frequency Electronics, Inc. (US), Greenray Industries, Inc. (US), Oscilloquartz (Switzerland), AccuBeat Ltd. (Israel), Connor-Winfield Corporation (US), and Mercury Inc. (Taiwan) are few other key companies operating in the timing devices Industry.

