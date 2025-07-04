MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the AI Inference Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest AI inference Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Mythic, Groq Inc., SAPEON Inc., and Rebellions Inc., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the AI inference Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the AI Inference Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Mythic is a pioneering AI hardware company specializing in analog compute-in-memory technology to accelerate AI and machine learning (ML) workloads at the edge. Its flagship solution is the Intelligence Processing Unit (IPU), a compact, high-performance chip that delivers GPU-class computational power while consuming up to 50 times less energy than traditional edge AI processors. Mythic's IPU supports a wide range of deep neural network models, including convolutional, recurrent, and fully connected architectures. The company's solutions are built on a combination of dataflow architecture, computer-in-memory techniques, and the proprietary Mythic AI Workflow platform. Mythic's low-power, high-efficiency AI processors are designed for diverse applications such as smart homes, action cameras, AR/VR, robotics, healthcare systems, intelligent machines, aerospace, security monitoring, and industrial drones.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 110 companies, of which the top 11 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the AI inference Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Compute (GPU, CPU, FPGA, NPU, TPU, FSD, Inferentia, T-Head, MTIA, LPU, and Other ASICs), Memory (High bandwidth memory (HBM) and double data rate (DDR) memory), and Network (Network interface cards (NIC)/network adapters and interconnects).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

