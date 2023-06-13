Time-Sensitive Networking Market worth $1.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Time-Sensitive Networking Market is expected to be valued at USD 0.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the Time-Sensitive Networking market is propelled by increasing automation in industries such as automotive, energy and power, and transportation. However, increasing security concerns across industries are restraining the growth of the market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215000493

Browse in-depth TOC on "Time-Sensitive Networking Market" 190 – Tables

50 – Figures

210 – Pages

Time-Sensitive Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 58.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Component, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High complexity designing, maintaining and implementing TSN networks Key Market Opportunities Emergence of 5G technology Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for deterministic ethernet in real time applications



IEEE 802.1 AS segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

IEEE 802.1 AS is a protocol that provides time synchronization services for Ethernet-based networks. The aim of IEEE 802.1AS in a network environment is to ensure that time-critical applications, such as audio and video streaming, industrial automation, and control systems, operate effectively and efficiently. The IEEE 802.1 AS market has the highest market share in the Time-Sensitive Networking industry because of its benefits to semiconductor companies. The demand for IEEE 802.1 AS is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the need for accurate time synchronization in Ethernet networks that support time-sensitive applications such as audio and video streaming, industrial control systems, and other real-time systems.

Automotive Segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ethernet for automotive applications, also known as Automotive Ethernet, is a wired connection used in or between systems in a vehicle. TSN Ethernet offers several benefits, such as reducing cost, complexity, and weight by minimizing the need for cabling in cars. It could also reduce the number of networks in a car, which vary by domain. The growth is also attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles with minimal human interventions. TSN-enabled Ethernet is preferred for safety-critical and real-time applications such as ADAS.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=215000493

North America to hold the largest share of the Time-Sensitive Networking market throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to emerge as a key innovation and networking center for the industrial sector. The growing utilization of automation solutions across diverse industries is driving the demand for TSN solutions in the region. Currently, many industries in North America are leveraging advanced technologies like machine vision, IoT, and 3D scanning to improve production efficiency, reduce time to market, and lower operational costs.

The Time-Sensitive Networking companies includes major Tier I and II players like Belden Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Siemens (Germany), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc., (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (US) are some of the key players in the Time-Sensitive Networking market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215000493

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Ethernet Market with Recession Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Protocol (PROFINET, EtherNet/IP), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics) and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Communication Market by Offering (Component, Software and Services), Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet and Wireless), Vertical (Automotive, Engineering/Fabrication) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027

Network Devices Market by Connectivity (WiFi, Cellular, LoRa, ZigBee, Bluetooth), Device Type (Router, Gateway, Access Point), Application (Residential, Commercial, Enterprise, Industrial, Transportation) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/time-sensitive-networking-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/time-sensitive-networking.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets