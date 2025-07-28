Biosurgery Market worth US$21.59 Billion by 2030 with 6.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biosurgery Market, valued at US$14.96 billion in 2024 stood at US$15.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$21.59 billion by the end of the period The growing emphasis on effective blood loss management, coupled with a rise in elective surgical procedures, is significantly boosting the demand for biosurgery products. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and chronic diseases, along with a rising geriatric demographic, are major factors contributing to the uptick in elective surgeries worldwide. Additionally, the prevalence of severe traumatic injuries is further propelling the demand for biosurgery products as alternatives to traditional suture and ligature methods. To capitalize on this demand, manufacturers are employing organic growth strategies, including innovative product launches, which have led to the wider availability of advanced biosurgical solutions on a global scale.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166922302

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosurgery Market"

450 - Tables

60 - Figures

350 - Pages

By product, the biosurgery market is segmented into bone-graft substitutes, soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants and adhesives, adhesion barriers, and staple-line reinforcement agents. The surgical sealants and adhesives segment is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth within the biosurgery market during the forecast period. This sector's expansion is largely attributed to a significant shift from conventional wound closure techniques, such as sutures and staples, towards more sophisticated closure strategies that yield superior clinical outcomes. Surgical sealants and adhesives facilitate the natural healing process by promoting effective tissue adhesion, reducing fluid leakage, decreasing operative times, and minimizing postoperative complications. A pivotal factor driving this growth is the global shift toward the utilization of natural and biocompatible sealants, particularly fibrin-based formulations, which are favored for their high biocompatibility, user-friendly application, and low risk of infection. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, especially in fields such as cardiovascular, neurological, and general surgery, has led to an increased reliance on these products to enhance surgical efficiency and improve patient safety. Additionally, ongoing research and development are yielding next-generation synthetic and hybrid formulations that promise enhanced adhesion properties, quicker setting times, and wider applicability across various tissue types. This convergence of clinical demand, technological innovation, and improved safety profiles is propelling the swift growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives sector within the broader biosurgery market.

By application, the biosurgery market is segmented into orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, neurological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, gynecological surgeries, urological surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and other surgical applications. The reconstructive surgeries segment is projected to be the most rapidly expanding area within the biosurgery market during the forecast period, primarily fueled by an increase in both medically indicated and elective procedures. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of facial cosmetic surgeries, a higher prevalence of skin and burn injuries, and an increasing number of breast cancer survivors opting for reconstructive surgery post-mastectomy. Significant advancements in surgical methodologies, along with the development of biosurgical products such as hemostatic agents, tissue sealants, and soft tissue reinforcement materials, are markedly improving surgical precision, accelerating recovery times, and enhancing both aesthetic and functional outcomes in reconstructive interventions. Data from the Global Survey by ISAPS indicate that over 14.9 million surgical cosmetic procedures were undertaken globally in 2022, representing an 11.2% increase compared to the previous year. This trend underscores a growing patient inclination towards aesthetic enhancement and reconstructive interventions. Moreover, the rising acceptance of minimally invasive techniques in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, alongside the aging demographic's increasing interest in restorative procedures, further bolsters the rapid expansion of this segment. Consequently, the demand for biosurgical products specifically designed for reconstructive applications is anticipated to increase significantly.

By geography, the biosurgery market is segmented into five major regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is poised to retain the largest share of the global biosurgery market, largely driven by the high incidence of chronic diseases necessitating surgical interventions, including cardiovascular, neurological, and oncological conditions. According to the CDC, as of October 2024, 60% of Americans are affected by at least one chronic disease, and 40% are living with two or more. These health challenges often lead to complex surgical procedures where biosurgical products—such as hemostats, sealants, adhesion barriers, and soft tissue repair agents—play a crucial role in minimizing complications and improving patient outcomes. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and the presence of industry leaders such as Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker Corporation, among others. Additionally, North America's significant investment in research and development, along with a propensity for early adoption of advanced surgical technologies, ensures a consistent influx of innovative biosurgical solutions. The increasing establishment of ambulatory surgical centers and ongoing hospital expansions, rising surgical volumes, and enhanced awareness among healthcare providers further solidify North America's dominance in the biosurgery market. This multifaceted landscape facilitates the continuous evolution and availability of sophisticated biosurgical products that address the needs of an aging population and a growing number of surgical procedures.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166922302

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include market Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Baxter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Stryker (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Hemostasis LLC (US), and Pfizer Inc. (US), among others.

Baxter (US):

Baxter holds a prominent position in the global biosurgery market, driven by its diversified portfolio and robust innovation pipeline. Baxter's Advanced Surgery sub-segment within its Medical Products & Therapies division offers a comprehensive array of biosurgical solutions designed to improve surgical outcomes and address intraoperative hemorrhage across multiple specialties. These innovations are extensively utilized in critical care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation facilities, highlighting Baxter's capability to cater to complex surgical demands. The company's leadership position in the biosurgery sector is bolstered by a robust global manufacturing and distribution network that spans over 100 countries, with operations in more than 20. Baxter strategically utilizes both direct and indirect sales channels to enhance its market presence. In 2024, the company is projected to invest USD 202 million in research and development within its Medical Products & Therapies segment, underscoring its commitment to ongoing innovation. This sustained investment facilitates continuous product development and refinement to meet evolving global surgical needs. With a strong regulatory record, an extensive global footprint, and a patient-centered approach, Baxter is well-equipped to tackle unmet needs in the biosurgery market, maintaining a competitive advantage in this critical field.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US) commands a leading position in the global biosurgery market, driven by its expansive product portfolio, advanced R&D capabilities, and strong global footprint. Through its MedTech segment, specifically within the Surgery sub-segment, the company provides a comprehensive suite of biosurgery solutions that include hemostats, surgical sealants, adhesives, soft tissue attachments, adhesion barriers, hernia meshes, and staple line reinforcement agents. These products are integral to various surgical specialties, aimed at minimizing intraoperative complications and enhancing patient outcomes. The company maintains a leading position in the biosurgery market, bolstered by strong brand recognition among healthcare professionals, a robust manufacturing and distribution network, and ongoing investments in research and development. In FY 2024, the company dedicated USD 3,703 million to R&D within its MedTech segment, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous fiscal year—underscoring its commitment to continuous innovation and product lifecycle enhancement. With a global footprint and a strategic emphasis on innovation-driven growth, J&J adeptly addresses unmet clinical needs in complex surgical procedures. The company's ability to merge scientific expertise with customer-focused solutions solidifies its leadership in the biosurgery domain, enhancing its position as a reliable partner in surgical care on a global scale.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Adhesion Barrier Market

Collagen & Gelatin Market

Biomaterials Market

Hemostats Market

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

Get access to the latest updates on Biosurgery Companies and Biosurgery Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg